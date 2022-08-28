IND vs PAK 2022: “I took a fork and headed towards Mohammad Yousuf” - Harbhajan Singh recalls how banter during 2003 World Cup turned ugly

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has narrated an incident from the 2003 World Cup when he and Mohammad Yousuf were on the verge of entering into a physical fight.

India and Pakistan are set to resume their rivalry with the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the arch-rivals since the T20 World Cup last year.

While previewing the game, Harbhajan went down memory lane and recalled an incident when things got very ugly between him and former Pakistan batter Yousuf. Revealing details, the ‘Turbanator’ told Sports Tak:

“I remember an incident from the 2003 World Cup match. I did not play in that game. Pakistan had scored 270-odd batting first and were confident of winning. Those days lunch used to be in the common area. Both the teams were sitting there.”

Harbhajan added that what began as casual gamesmanship soon turned into a near fist fight. He elaborated:

“A banter began with Mohammad Yousuf and there were some light-hearted exchanges. But things got ugly and expletives were being fired. Things got so bad that I took a fork and headed towards Mohammad Yousuf. From the other side, he also started coming towards me for a fight.”

On how a couple of sane minds saved the day, the former off-spinner recalled:

“Saeed Anwar had to stop Yousuf while (Javagal) Srinath held me. Anwar gave us a strong message, pointing out what kind of a picture we are painting of India-Pakistan relations."

“It was shameful of both me and Yousuf,” admitted the 42-year-old.

Chasing 274, India went on to win the match in Centurion by six wickets as Sachin Tendulkar hammered 98 in 75 balls.

“You have reached your hundred, now please defend against me” - Harbhajan Singh’s request to Shahid Afridi

During the interaction, Harbhajan also narrated a light-hearted incident from the 2005 Kanpur ODI between India and Pakistan. He recalled requesting Afridi not to attack him since he had already scored a blazing hundred. Sharing details of the amusing incident, he said:

“During the ODI, Afridi was hitting only fours and sixes. After he crossed three figures, I told him, ‘you have reached your hundred, now please defend against me’.”

Did the Pakistani batter oblige? Harbhajan responded:

“So, he did play a defensive shot, but the ball hit the bat and crawled behind to hit the stumps. Afridi was stunned, but I told him, 'koi nahi yaar, sau toh bana diya (don’t mind pal, you have already scored a hundred)’.

In the 2005 Kanpur ODI, Afridi slammed 102 off 46 with the aid of 10 fours and nine sixes. Thanks to his exploits, Pakistan romped home by five wickets in a chase of 250.

