IND vs PAK 2022: "Wo tera baap khada hai non-striker end par" - 5 most savage statements made in India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry holds a special place in the hearts of fans. The on-field action, coupled with some intense war of words between the players and the history between the two nations, makes it an unmissable affair.

Over the years, there have been many memorable incidents in the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry. Be it the thrilling finishes or some big fights between the players, the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry has entertained millions of fans.

The rivalry will reignite in Dubai on Sunday when the two teams clash in the Asia Cup 2022. Ahead of the big game, we will take a look back at the five most savage and memorable statements related to the India vs Pakistan rivalry.

#1 When Virender Sehwag brutally trolled Shoaib Akhtar

Former Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar have always enjoyed playing against Pakistan. During one of the India vs Pakistan games, pacer Shoaib Akhtar was frustrated with the way Sehwag and Tendulkar dominated the proceedings.

Akhtar decided to break Sehwag's concentration by bowling bouncers at him, asking him to hook it. Sehwag kept his cool and told Akhtar:

"Wo tera baap khada hai non-striker end par. Usko bol wo maarke dikhaaega." (Your father is standing at the non-striker's end. Tell him, he will play a hook shot.)

Sachin was at the non-striker's end. When he got on strike and got a short delivery from Shoaib, he dispatched it for a six.

After that shot, Sehwag went to Akhtar and said:

"Beta beta hota hai aur baap baap hota hai (A father will be a father after all, and a son’s a son)."

Sehwag recalled this interaction during an awards show in 2010 but refused to say which match he was referring to.

Akhtar, however, later dismissed the entire incident as false. With no recordings of the original incident available, the veracity of the statement cannot be confirmed.

#2 Harbhajan Singh's hilarious reply to Virender Sehwag

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/virendersehwag… Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Maine toh bas 14-15 saal spinners ko Chipkaya, par yeh to 60 saal se Chipka rahe hain ! Maine toh bas 14-15 saal spinners ko Chipkaya, par yeh to 60 saal se Chipka rahe hain ! https://t.co/TtLSDI6jn2 Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota 😜 twitter.com/virendersehwag…

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag boasted of his excellent record against spinners while promoting a brand on social media in 2019. Replying to him, Harbhajan Singh highlighted how Sehwag always brought his 'A' game to the table while playing against spinners from Pakistan.

"Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota (Viru, even though your average against Pakistan was 91, every spinner isn't Pakistani)," Harbhajan replied to Sehwag.

#3 When Aakash Chopra trolled a fan from Pakistan

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash 🦁𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐎𝐍𝐄𓃵 @56_babarazam @cricketaakash Abey ab yeh bachodi khtam krdo ipeel is finished now talk about world cup. @cricketaakash Abey ab yeh bachodi khtam krdo ipeel is finished now talk about world cup. T20 World Cup mein India ne Pakistan Ko 5 baar haraya hai. Happy? Kar di World Cup ki baat. Sukooon Mila? twitter.com/56_babarazam/s… T20 World Cup mein India ne Pakistan Ko 5 baar haraya hai. Happy? Kar di World Cup ki baat. Sukooon Mila? twitter.com/56_babarazam/s…

Last year, when former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra posted a tweet about IPL 2021, a fan from Pakistan asked him to stop discussing the league and instead talk about the T20 World Cup. Replying to him, Chopra wrote:

"T20 World Cup mein India ne Pakistan Ko 5 baar haraya hai. Happy? Kar di World Cup ki baat. Sukooon Mila? (India have defeated Pakistan five times in the T20 World Cup. Spoke about the World Cup. Are you happy now?)"

#4 When an upset Pakistan fan went viral on social media

Not just players, but the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry has made some fans gain popularity as well. One of them is Pakistan fan Momin Saqib, whose post-match interview with a news channel went viral after the Men in Green lost to India in the 2019 World Cup match.

The video gave birth to meme templates as the Pakistan fan expressed his anguish in a hilarious and entertaining manner, saying:

"O bhai, maaro mujhe maaro (Brother, beat me up)!"

#5 Shoaib Akhtar's response to Harbhajan Singh after ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Harbhajan Singh told Shoaib Akhtar that the Men in Green should give a walkover to their arch-rivals as they had never been able to defeat them at the grand stage.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in that match. Later, Shoaib took a dig at Singh and posted the above video on Twitter asking him if he still needed a walkover:

"Haan, Paaji, Harbhajan Singh, walkover lena hai? Nahi lena? Acha, chalo kya kar sakte hai? (Harbhajan Singh, do you still want a walkover or you don't? Okay then, what can be done?)"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee