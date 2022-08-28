IND vs PAK 2022: “You cannot play him in every game” - Shahid Afridi questions handling of Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the handling of lead pacer Shaheen Afridi by the current team management and selectors. He stated that the left-arm pacer cannot be expected to play literally every match across the three formats of the game.

Shaheen has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury he picked up during the tour of Sri Lanka. The 22-year-old has been the team’s lead pacer in all formats over the last couple of seasons.

His absence due to injury from the Asia Cup has been a matter of intense debate in Pakistan. Sharing his thoughts on the fast bowler’s excessive workload, Afridi told Sports Tak:

“Pakistan have not handled Shaheen properly. You cannot play him in every game. Fast bowlers do not have a long shelf life. So, we need to have a strong bench strength. In fact, we do have a few bowlers who can be given a chance if the main players are rested for some of the matches. There cannot be so much load on fast bowlers.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah https://t.co/jW9gGpWWQX

Afridi admitted that Pakistan will miss Shaheen in the Asia Cup 2022, but added that a cricket team is not made up of one player. He elaborated:

“It cannot be denied that there will be greater pressure on other bowlers in Shaheen’s absence from the tournament. I hope the bench strength rises to the occasion. This game is not about one player, but 11 of them who take the field. With Shaheen not there, the other bowlers too will have to take responsibility.”

Shaheen last represented Pakistan during the Test series in Sri Lanka in July. He claimed four wickets in the first Test, but injured his knee himself while fielding.

“Bumrah’s absence is a relief for the opposition” - Harbhajan Singh

While Pakistan will be without the services of Shaheen, India will also be missing Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to a back injury. Sharing his thoughts on Bumrah’s absence, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh commented:

“Bumrah’s absence is a relief for the opposition and a slight cause of concern for India. He can turn the fortunes of a match. (Mohammed) Shami and Harshal (Patel) are also not there, so the pace department is slightly on the weak side. But India have wicket-taking spinners in (Yuzvendra) Chahal and (Ravichandran) Ashwin.”

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ Rohit Sharma "Shaheen Shah Afridi will be missed by Pakistan and Jasprit Bumrah will be missed by India because both the fastbowlers bring alot of quality in the bowling" #AsiaCup2022 Rohit Sharma "Shaheen Shah Afridi will be missed by Pakistan and Jasprit Bumrah will be missed by India because both the fastbowlers bring alot of quality in the bowling" #AsiaCup2022

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert