IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: Who won yesterday’s India vs Pakistan match?

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in yesterday’s Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. In a game that went all the down to wire, Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) sealed victory for India, clubbing Mohammad Nawaz for a maximum with two balls to spare.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India restricted the arch-rivals to 147. Pakistan's bowlers, however, fought back well under trying conditions to reduce the Men in Blue in 89 for 4 in the 15th over. However, a fifth-wicket stand of 52 between Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) put India on top.

In the 18th over, Pakistan had to bring an extra fielder into the ring due to the new over-rate rule. Commendably, despite battling severe cramps, debutant Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (2/27) completed the over. Jadeja took advantage of the situation, though, thumping the pacer for a four through extra cover and a maximum down the ground.

With 21 needed off the last 12 balls, Pandya slapped Haris Rauf for three fours as 14 came off the penultimate over. However, with seven needed off the last over, Jadeja fell to left-arm spinner Nawaz, completing missing his slog. The equation came down to six needed off three balls. Pandya finished off the game in style, slamming Nawaz for a maximum with nonchalance.

Chasing 148, the Men in Blue got off to a terrible start as KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck. He dragged a delivery from debutant Naseem back into the stumps. Virat Kohli could have been out in the same over, but Fakhar Zaman dropped a tough chance at slip.

Kohli decided to take on Pakistan’s bowling and even top-edged a short ball from Rauf over the keeper’s head for a maximum. The 33-year-old was in much more control of his subsequent boundaries, which included a six slammed over long-on off Nawaz. In the same over, though, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (12 off 18), who miscued a big hit to long-off.

The game was back in the balance as Nawaz also dismissed Kohli (35 off 34) at the start of his next over, the 10th of the innings. The set Indian batter could not convert his start and hit straight down the throat of long-off. Suryakumar Yadav and Jadeja batted sensibly to prevent the loss of wickets in the next few overs.

Naseem's reintroduction in the 15th over, however, led to a massive breakthrough for Pakistan. He knocked out Suryakumar’s (18) off-stump with a quick delivery as the Indian batter attempted a swipe across the line. Jadeja and Pandya, however, took control of the chase after that.

Pacers shine as India restrict Pakistan to 147

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Pandya (3/25) came up with excellent bowling efforts as India held Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs. Opener Muhammad Rizwan (43 off 42) was the only Pakistan batter who got into the 40s.

The match got off to an action-packed start as DRS was used twice in the first over itself. Rizwan was adjudged lbw off the second ball to Bhuvneshwar, but took the review and replays showed the ball missing the stumps. On the last ball, India took a review against the same batter after a caught behind appeal was rejected. Rizwan was safe again as UltraEdge detected no spike.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam looked in good touch, but was back in the hut for 10 off 9, top-edging a short ball from Bhuvneshwar. Fakhar Zaman (10) was dismissed in bizarre fashion. He nicked a delivery from Avesh Khan and started walking even though the Indian players hardly appealed.

Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed offered some resistance to lead Pakistan’s fightback. Iftikhar even slammed Yuzvendra Chahal for a six and was dropped by the Indian leg-spinner in his follow through next ball. However, Iftikhar could not utilize his life. On 28, he fell to Pandya, top-edging a well-directed bouncer.

Pakistan needed the well-set Rizwan to carry on, but Pandya dismissed both him and Khushdil Shah (2) in the 15th over. Both batters were undone by sharp, rising deliveries from the Indian all-rounder. Asif Ali (9) could not provide the finishing touches as he holed out to long-off, trying to take on Bhuvneshwar.

Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep combined to run through the lower-order. However, a couple of sixes from Shahnawaz Dahani (16 off 6) ensured Pakistan got close to 150. His cameo ended in the last over when he was yorked by Arshdeep.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Who was Player of the Match in India vs Pakistan T20I?

There were some excellent performances from India’s pacers. Bhuvneshwar claimed four wickets, including the big one of Pakistan skipper Babar. Pandya (3/25 & 33*) once again proved his value as an all-rounder. Jadeja also played a crucial knock under pressure.

For Pakistan, Rizwan scored a fighting 43. Naseem (2/27) and Nawaz (3/33) ensured India did not have it easy in the chase.

Pandya was named Player of the Match for his excellent all-round effort.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert