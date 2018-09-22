India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Fours: Match Preview

Ravindra Jadeja and Team India celebrates during Ind vs Ban, Asia Cup 2018 Match

After a convincing win over Bangladesh, the Indian side looks more confident & comfortable to beat their arch-rivals in a similar fashion as their last encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan also looks in great shape after defying an upset from mighty Afghans.

If we compare both the teams again, India still looks more sorted then Pakistan in all the departments. Interestingly, both the teams lost their all-rounders in the last match they played against each other, with India eventually adding three new players to their squad as replacements.

The super four match between India & Pakistan might be the last time before the World Cup that these two teams play each other, if Pakistan doesn't qualify for the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Finals. So, expect a thriller.

Pitch: The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The pitch is again expected to be a batting paradise with a good amount of help to the spinners. In my opinion, if you win the toss then bowl first.

Date: 23 September 2018,

Time: 17:00 PM IST,

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates

Head-to-Head: India leads the tally with 7-5 over their arch-rivals in 13 India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clashes, with one match abandoned due to rain.

Teams:

Pakistan - After a nail-biting finish over Afghanistan, no changes are expected from the team.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Khan(C/Wk), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

India - After another convincing victory against Bangladesh, no changes are expected from the team.

Possible XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah