India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs

Top 5 / Top 10
747   //    05 Sep 2018, 14:56 IST

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

<p>

The Indo-Pak cricket rivalry is one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the world. The players are under immense pressure to win in these matches with losses resulting in extreme reactions from the supporters. The two nations are extremely passionate about their cricket and when it comes to playing against each other their passion is beyond any expression.

The India-Pakistan cricket matches are some of the most viewed broadcasts in both countries. The estimated viewership of this match is nearly 1.5 billion which is more than double the number that watches the El Classico. The build-up to these matches is always exciting. So let's have a look at the top 5 batting performances given by the players in these intense, high-pressure matches.

#5 Dhoni 113*, Chennai,2003

One of Dhoni's finest knocks
One of Dhoni's finest knocks

This knock is the only knock in this list which featured in a losing cause. In the first match of the three-match series between India and Pakistan, Misbah won the toss and elected to field first. The bowling duo of Junaid Khan and Mohammad Irfan decimated the Indian top and middle order reducing India to 29 for 5 when Dhoni arrived at the batting crease.

Dhoni rescued India and got them to a respectable score. Dhoni played a very mature innings and scored his 8th ODI hundred. He scored 113 of 125 balls which included seven boundaries and three sixes. He added 73 runs for the 6th wicket with his CSK teammate Suresh Raina and then another 125 with Ravi Ashwin and got India to a respectable total of 227/6.

Looking at the situation India were in, this Dhoni special makes it to this list.






Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
