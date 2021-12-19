3 Indian players who made an impressive Test debut in South Africa

The Indian cricket team are currently in South Africa preparing for a three-match Test series, which will get underway with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. There has been controversy ahead of the series, with Virat Kohli contradicting Sourav Ganguly at a much-hyped press conference. The team and fans will be hoping that the distraction does not hurt India in the upcoming series.

India do not have a great track record in South Africa. They have played 20 Tests in the country and have tasted victory in only three. India have lost as many as 10 Tests in South Africa, while the other seven matches have ended in a draw. The last time India were in South Africa, during the 2017-18 tour, they lost the Test series by a 1-2 margin.

Indians who had a memorable Test debut in South Africa

While India have traditionally struggled in South Africa, there have been a few players who have made impressive Test debuts in the country. In the build-up to the latest India vs South Africa Test series, here’s a recap.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah (1/73 & 3/39) - Cape Town, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah (L) during his debut Test. Pic: Getty Images

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut during the first Test of the 2017-18 tour in Cape Town. South Africa batted first after winning the toss, and Bumrah claimed only one wicket in 19 overs. However, the scalp was a massive one of AB de Villiers, who was bowled for 62 off an inside edge to a full-length delivery.

It was in the second innings that Bumrah showed his real worth, claiming 3 for 39 in a fantastic spell of fast bowling. The Indian pacer sent South African captain Faf du Plessis back for a duck with a brute that kicked off a good length and caught the glove on the way to the keeper. Bumrah produced another brilliant delivery to dismiss Quinton de Kock (8). The wicketkeeper-batter inside-edged a back-of-the-length delivery that seamed back in sharply.

Bumrah then dismissed De Villiers (35) for the second time in his debut Test. The South African batter pulled a good length delivery to the fielder on the cow-corner boundary. Thanks to Bumrah and Mohammed Shami (3/28), India dismissed South Africa for 130 in the second innings. The efforts were in vain, though, as India faltered in the chase of 208 and lost the Test by 72 runs.

#2 Virender Sehwag (105) - Bloemfontein, 2001

Virender Sehwag batting during a Test match against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Before moving to the top of the order, Virender Sehwag made a memorable Test debut while batting at no.6 in the first Test of the 2001-02 series in Bloemfontein. South Africa fielded first after winning the toss and reduced India to 68 for 4. However, Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar (155) featured in a brilliant 220-run fifth-wicket stand to rescue India.

Sehwag matched Tendulkar's stroke-to-stroke in a master-pupil stand for the ages. The debutant crunched 19 fours in his counter-attacking knock against a quality South African attack featuring Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini. Sehwag scored his runs off 173 balls and occupied the crease for 272 minutes. He looked completely at ease out in the middle until he was bowled by Pollock.

Rob Moody @robelinda2 A future legend arrives.....joining his idol at the crease....



On this day, in 2001.....Virender Sehwag on test debut 👇🏻



A future legend arrives.....joining his idol at the crease....On this day, in 2001.....Virender Sehwag on test debut 👇🏻https://t.co/fxa7RDirZM

Thanks to Sehwag and Tendulkar’ efforts, India posted a competitive 379 in their first innings. Sehwag looked good in the second innings as well, contributing 31 off 36 to complete a memorable debut with the bat. India, however, crumbled to 237 all out and went on to lose the Test by nine wickets.

#1 Pravin Amre (103) - Durban, 1992

Pravin Amre batting during his debut Test. Pic: Getty Images

Undoubtedly the most famous batting effort by an Indian on Test debut in South Africa. It was baptism by fire for Pravin Amre as the Mumbai cricketer was up against a fiery attack comprising Allan Donald, Brett Schultz and Brian McMillan. That’s not all, the Test was being played in Durban, back then considered one of the toughest venues for batters to face fast bowlers.

Amre, however, demonstrated why he was viewed as one of the most talented Indian batters in the early '90s. Fielding first after winning the toss, India restricted South Africa to 254 and then posted 277 on the board. Amre’s contribution in India’s total was a defiant 103. The visitors had crumbled to 38 for 4 before the debutant came in at no.6 and rescued India.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

🏏938 Runs



✅3rd highest score by a batsman in Irani Trophy - 246

✅9th Indian Batsman to score a century on test debut



Happy Birthday to the Indian Batsman, Pravin Amre 🎉🥳



#pravinamre #happybirthday 👕48 international matches🏏938 Runs✅3rd highest score by a batsman in Irani Trophy - 246✅9th Indian Batsman to score a century on test debutHappy Birthday to the Indian Batsman, Pravin Amre 🎉🥳 👕48 international matches🏏938 Runs ✅3rd highest score by a batsman in Irani Trophy - 246✅9th Indian Batsman to score a century on test debutHappy Birthday to the Indian Batsman, Pravin Amre 🎉🥳#pravinamre #happybirthday https://t.co/qxKLv1UDDI

Amre did not show any nerves against quality South African bowling and resolutely occupied the crease for 374 minutes, facing 299 balls and hitting 11 fours. He was eighth man out with the score reading 247. Kiran More’s 55 lifted India past South Africa’s total. With no play possible on Day 4, the match ended in a draw. Amre won the Man of the Match award for his splendid debut ton.

Edited by Samya Majumdar