3 issues India might have to contend with in the ODI series vs South Africa

India are the slight favorites entering their upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, but the tag hasn't worked well for the visitors on the tour so far.

Considered to be ahead in the Test format as well, India conceded a 1-0 advantage in the three-match red-ball assignment to end up losing 2-1. To make matters worse, former captain Virat Kohli announced his resignation from the leadership role.

India will be wary of the challenges they have to endure in the coming months. Here are three issues they might have to contend with in the imminent ODI series against South Africa.

#3 India might have to pick either their batting or their bowling to salvage

India v England - 3rd One Day International

In the absence of two of their most important white-ball players over the last two years, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, India sorely lack quality all-rounders who can alter the course of games.

Venkatesh Iyer is the only out-and-out all-rounder in the squad, and even he has played only a few international games. Others like Jayant Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin are capable in both departments but can't exactly be billed as all-rounders. Without Jadeja and Hardik, as well as the COVID-positive Washington Sundar, the Men in Blue might have to sacrifice either their batting or their bowling.

KL Rahul has announced that he'll open the innings, meaning no one in the top five will be capable of rolling their arm over. Iyer is expected to bat at No. 6, but positions 7 to 11 might offer little to no batting depth. If India want the young all-rounder to move one place lower to No. 7, Rahul will have only five bowling options to call upon.

Balance is something India's squad for the series doesn't have, and there's no apparent solution either.

#2 India could struggle with their lower-order batting

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Apart from team balance, the absence of Jadeja and Hardik will also affect India's lower-order batting. The duo have served as the team's go-to finishers ever since MS Dhoni's retirement, and India now find themselves without someone for the designated role.

Again, Venkatesh Iyer is their best bet. But can the 27-year-old make the step up to the international level against a high-quality bowling attack that features names like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi? Can Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur, who are expected to bat on either side of Iyer in the batting order, provide the Indore-born cricketer the support he needs?

India's lower-order batting looks very thin with Rahul opening, and might be seriously tested if a few quick wickets fall.

#1 India will be wary of how Virat Kohli and KL Rahul gel

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Virat Kohli wanted to continue as India's ODI skipper. That much was evident in the message he penned down while stepping down from the T20I captaincy, but the BCCI took the bold call of sacking him, citing a need to have one and only one white-ball captain.

While Kohli is a consummate professional who will give it his all each time he steps onto the field, he will be hurt. How will he react to playing under KL Rahul, who, despite being 29 years of age, has rarely captained India before? In an ideal world, Rahul will pick Kohli's brain throughout the series and attempt to implement dissimilar ideas.

Also Read Article Continues below

But not all transitions can be as smooth as the one MS Dhoni orchestrated. Some friction might be inevitable, even if it's never apparent on the field. How Kohli and Rahul gel in their new roles will be something to keep a keen eye on.

Edited by Sai Krishna