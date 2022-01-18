3 reasons why the India vs South Africa ODI series will define KL Rahul's captaincy journey

KL Rahul has always been considered one of the favorites to take over the reins of the Indian cricket team from captains like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but now things aren't as cut and dry.

The ugly fall-out Kohli and the BCCI are rumored to have had has led to a series of questionable decisions and controversies. While Rohit has been named skipper of the white-ball side, Kohli's recent resignation from the post of Test captain has opened up a can of worms.

Rahul is among the names in contention to become India's full-time captain, but he needs to be perfect at a time when the country is under pressure to deliver across formats with a series of important tournaments coming up. Here are three reasons why the India vs South Africa ODI series could define the 29-year-old's captaincy journey.

#3 KL Rahul's captaincy has already come under the scanner

KL Rahul hasn't captained at the top level for very long, but his captaincy has already come under criticism. Leading the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, the opening batter saw his natural attacking game largely diminished in the face of leadership. The result was a win rate of less than 50%, and he was often criticized for his team selection and letting the game flow aimlessly without making tough calls.

Rahul's passiveness as captain has been evident even in the limited opportunities he has got to be at the helm of the national side. During the second Test against South Africa, regular captain Kohli's energy was sorely missed on the field. Rahul, who was a touch trigger-happy with his bowling changes and field placements, could've definitely done better.

Rahul will improve as captain eventually, but patience is a virtue Indian cricket just doesn't have. A poor outing from the captaincy front could see the 29-year-old being written off.

#2 The ODI series could affect the BCCI's Test captaincy decision

The BCCI are yet to announce Kohli's successor as Test captain. Certain reports have claimed that Rahul is the frontrunner, while others believe India will look towards an all-format captain in Rohit Sharma.

The upcoming ODI series could definitely influence the BCCI's decision. If Rahul shows off his smarts and leads India to a comprehensive series victory, the board might be more willing to see the perils of Rohit's age and fitness issues and instead hand over the reins to a younger, fitter captain.

Since Rohit has already been named white-ball captain for the foreseeable future, Rahul's only role as Indian skipper could be in the Test format. And if that is affected by the ODI series, he may not have a clear path towards becoming the undisputed leader of the side across formats.

#1 India have a few other interesting captaincy options

Apart from Rohit and Rahul, India have captaincy choices like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and maybe even Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bumrah is a smart cricketer who has often expressed interest in a leadership role and has been named Rahul's deputy for the South Africa ODIs. Pant, meanwhile, is an exciting young option whose game could enter a new dimension if he welcomes the added responsibility.

To put it succinctly, India can afford to be without KL Rahul as their captain. They have other options and don't need to arrive at a decision instantly, especially since several ICC tournaments are on the horizon. Rahul's captaincy journey is at a crossroads, and the three-match ODI series might have more context than initially meets the eye.

