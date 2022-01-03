"Jadeja's graph as a batter way ahead of Ashwin" - Ashish Nehra on whether latter can play as an all-rounder

Despite Ravichandran Ashwin’s improved showing with the bat in recent times, Ashish Nehra believes Ravindra Jadeja holds the edge when it comes to all-round skills irrespective of the format.

Ashwin played a crucial knock of 46 on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa as India stumbled to 202 all-out. He scored a Test hundred against England last year and was effective with the bat against New Zealand as well towards the end of 2021.

Asked if Ashwin has staked his claim for a place in the Test XI as an all-rounder, Nehra opined that Jadeja will get first preference for the role when available. Speaking on Cricbuzz Chatter, the former left-arm pacer said:

“No doubt Ashwin has scored runs, he has also scored Test hundreds. But if you see Ravindra Jadeja’s graph as a batter over the last two to three years, he is way ahead of Ashwin irrespective of the format. Even Ashwin will agree to the same. This is why Jadeja played ahead of Ashwin when both were available.”

Backing Jadeja’s selection over Ashwin during the Test series in England, Nehra explained that India needed a batter who could bowl and not the other way round. The 42-year-old elaborated:

“In England, Jadeja played as the fifth bowler. If he was chosen as the fourth bowler, then questions could have been raised. Initially, even I thought if one spinner had to play, it had to be Ashwin. But India had Shardul Thakur as the fourth bowler. As a fifth bowler, India needed a batter who could bowl. That’s where Jadeja has the edge. But yes, as a sole spinner from whom wickets are expected, Ashwin is still the better choice.”

Ashwin did not play in a single Test during the series in England as India went with the left-arm spin of Jadeja in all four matches.

“Could come in very handy” - Nehra on Ashwin’s knock on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Nehra was effusive in his praise of Ashwin for his 50-ball 46 on Day 1 of the Wanderers Test. According to Nehra, the 35-year-old’s knock could be crucial in the context of the match, given the nature of the surface. Hailing Ashwin, Nehra said:

“It was really nice to see the way Ashwin batted. It wouldn’t have been easy as he has been dropped in recent times. His aggressive innings could come in very handy. This is where experience comes into play. He read the situation really well. This is the kind of surface where you can get out on any delivery. Unlike specialist batters, there is not as much pressure on Ashwin. He played positively, knowing very well how much additional runs matter in such conditions.”

Ashwin was the second-highest run-getter for India in the first innings of the Johannesburg Test. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul top-scored with 50 but the middle and lower order faltered again.

