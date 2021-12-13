Rohit Sharma ruled out of India vs South Africa Tests due to hamstring injury, Priyank Panchal named as replacement

In a setback for Team India, senior batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Sharma suffered an injury during one of the practice sessions at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Priyank Panchal, who captained India A during the three-match series in South Africa, has been named as the injured batter’s replacement.

Incidentally, Rohit Sharma was named as vice-captain for the three-match Test series, replacing Ajinkya Rahane, who retained his place in the team as a batter. A release from the BCCI confirmed:

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad."

Sharma's availability for the three-match ODI series, which will be played after the Tests, is still unclear. The 34-year-old was set to lead the team during the one-day series after he was named India’s new ODI captain recently. Meanwhile, the BCCI hasn't announced a new vice-captain for the Test series yet.

Rohit Sharma had a stellar Test tour of England, where he scored 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. He was given a break during the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home as part of Team India’s workload management.

Rohit Sharma's replacement for the South Africa series, Priyank Panchal, scored 120 runs for India A in three innings at an average of 40 and a highest of 96. He has scored 7011 runs in 100 first-class matches at an average of 45.52.

“We have had a great time playing under him” - Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli

The announcement of Rohit Sharma as Team India’s new ODI captain, replacing Virat Kohli, raised a few eyebrows. However, in a recent interview, the Indian opener was all praise for Kohli. In an interaction with bcci.tv, Rohit Sharma hailed Kohli, who remains the team’s Test captain, and said:

"The five years that he led the team he led from the front, every time we stepped on to the park, there was clear grit and determination to win every game, that was the message to the entire squad. We have had a great time playing under him and I have played a lot of cricket under him, I have enjoyed each and every moment, still continue to do that."

In the interview, he also opened up on the team’s inability to win an ICC trophy since 2013 despite having a number of star performers. Rohit Sharma explained:

"There are a lot of things that we need to do right before we think of the end result. The last ICC trophy (Champions Trophy), we won was in 2013. But I don't see anything wrong that we did after that Champions Trophy. We played well and performed as a team but just that we couldn't get that extra inch.”

India’s tour of South Africa will begin with the first Test on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Indian squad is expected to depart for South Africa on December 16.

