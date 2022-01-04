IND vs SA 2021: 3 Indian bowlers who played in 2018 ODI series against South Africa but will miss upcoming series

India will play their first ODI series since July 2021 when they clash with South Africa in a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series later this month.

India have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup, but South Africa need to earn points up for grabs in the upcoming series.

The last time South Africa hosted the Men in Blue for an ODI series was in 2018. The two teams competed in a six-match ODI series, where India emerged victorious by 5-1.

Indian fans will hope for a similar performance from the visitors in the upcoming series. But they will not have the services of the following three bowlers who were in the Indian squad for the 2018 ODIs against South Africa.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is currently playing in the ICC World Test Championship series between India and South Africa

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was present in India's ODI squad for the previous away series against the Proteas, but this time around, the selectors have decided to rest him for the ODIs.

Shami is currently in South Africa, playing for the Indian side in their ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against the Dean Elgar-led outfit. The Indian team recorded a historic win at Centurion last week, where Shami played an integral role, scalping eight wickets in the Test.

Fans should note that although Shami was in the ODI squad for the 2018 India vs South Africa series, he did not play a single game.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - Highest wicket-taker in the 2018 India vs South Africa ODI series

Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful Indian bowler in the previous away ODI series against South Africa. He played a massive role in India's 5-1 win by scalping 17 wickets in six innings.

The left-arm wrist spinner had an economy rate of 4.62 during that series, with his best figures being 4/23. While Kuldeep was India's best bowler at the time, he is no longer a regular member of the Indian playing XI in ODIs.

He is currently at the National Cricket Academy recovering from his injury. Yadav will be keen to make a roaring comeback on the cricket field soon.

#3 Axar Patel

Another spin bowler to feature on the list is Axar Patel. Like Mohammed Shami, Patel did not get a single game in the 2018 ODI series against South Africa. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian spin attack in all six matches.

Patel has not played ODI cricket for India since 2017, but he has performed well in the Test format. Unfortunately, the southpaw could not tour South Africa this time because of an injury.

The bowling all-rounder will look forward to recovering soon and making a return to the Indian side in the 2022 home season.

