3 reasons why India are the favorites to win the ODI series against South Africa

For the first time since July 2021, fans will see India in action in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Indian team is scheduled to take on South Africa in a three-match series from January 19-23, with Paarl and Cape Town being the two venues for the brief series.

India had a decent outing in ODI cricket last year, winning both the series they played. The Men in Blue trounced reigning world champions England 2-1 at home and followed it up with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka away from home.

While some fans may feel that South Africa have the edge in the upcoming series because of the home conditions and the fact that India have not played ODI cricket lately, here are three reasons why the Men in Blue will start as favorites to win.

#1 South Africa's recent struggles in ODI cricket

South Africa did not have a memorable 2021 in the ODI arena

Unlike India, South Africa played in the ODI format regularly last year. However, the Proteas managed fewer ODI wins in 2021 than the Men in Blue. India won four of the six matches they played, whereas South Africa emerged victorious in only three of the 10 games they participated in.

The Proteas suffered an embarrassing defeat to Ireland in addition to losing a home series against Pakistan in 2021. The recent form of the two teams thus favors India, making them the favorites to defeat the South African side in the upcoming three-match series.

#2 India's fiery pace attack

India have six proper fast bowlers and a pace-bowling all-rounder in their ODI squad for the series against South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Venkatesh Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Almost all of them have played cricket in South Africa before. Kumar and Bumrah played a vital role in India's 5-1 ODI series win over the Proteas four years ago. The veteran stars will be keen to bring their experience to the fore, while the likes of Krishna and Siraj can wreak havoc with their express pace.

Chahar and Thakur are two wicket-taking options who can provide breakthroughs whenever needed. Since conditions in South Africa will favor the pacers, it should not be a surprise if India whitewash the hosts in the upcoming series.

#3 Virat Kohli has mastered the conditions in South Africa

Very few Indian batters have a better batting average in one of the SENA countries than their batting average at home. Virat Kohli belongs to such a rare group of players, having scored 877 runs in 15 ODI innings on South African soil at an incredible batting average of 87.70.

Kohli was the Man of the Series in the 2018 ODI series against South Africa, having amassed 558 runs in six innings at an average of 186. Although the former Indian ODI captain is currently not in the best form, he could be backed to fire on all cylinders in the upcoming series.

The 33-year-old has a great idea of the conditions. With the South African pace attack not being as strong as it once was, Kohli can soon be expected to notch up his 44th ODI ton.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee