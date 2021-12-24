3 reasons why India must pick Shardul Thakur for the 1st India vs South Africa Test

All-rounder Shardul Thakur is among the contenders for a place in the Indian playing XI for the first Test against South Africa. The much-awaited India-South Africa series will kick off with a Boxing Day encounter in Centurion.

India are still pondering hard over their team combination heading into the opening Test of the series. Should they go in with six specialist batters considering their history of struggling with the bat in the first Test of an overseas series? Or do they pick five batters and five specialist bowlers, keeping in mind that they need to take 20 wickets to win a Test?

A third option is to play Thakur as the all-rounder at no.7 and go with four specialist bowlers. In any of the above scenarios, it will not be an easy call to make since India will have to leave out at least one key player.

Shardul Thakur: The right choice for Centurion?

As India try to figure out their team combination for Boxing Day, we analyze three reasons why playing Thakur in the first Test against South Africa might be an appropriate move.

#1 He will provide the right balance to the team

Finding the right balance between the batting and bowling departments can make a huge difference to a team’s fortunes. India have often been caught on the wrong foot because of poor team selection in the past. So the first thing they need to ensure before heading into the Boxing Day Test is to try to pick the best possible combination.

India do not have a genuine all-rounder in their ranks but Thakur is someone who can provide the desired balance to the team. He proved in England that he is a good enough batter and has been among the wickets as well on a consistent basis.

With Thakur in the XI, India can stick to their five batters policy, with Rishabh Pant coming in at no.6. India can also play four frontline bowlers. And considering the skills that Thakur possesses with the ball, they will not be missing out on a lot when it comes to the fifth bowler.

#2 Playing Ishant or Umesh will make the tail very long

Of late, India have been very particular about playing five frontline bowlers to try and win games, especially away from home. But one of them has been left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who has the ability to contribute in all departments of the game. Thakur’s skills are nowhere near as good as Jadeja's, at least not as of now. However, he is the closest India can come to finding a replacement for Jadeja.

From what we have heard, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin seem set to make the playing XI. However, if they decide to play a fifth regular pacer with the aim of targeting 20 wickets, they can go for Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

While both Ishant and Umesh are proven performers, playing either of the two ahead of Thakur will make the Indian tail extremely long. We have all seen how India’s lower-order has crumbled without any resistance multiple times over the last few years, especially while playing away from home. India cannot afford a batting meltdown by the tail, especially not at the start of a new series as it will dent their confidence.

#3 Thakur will be high on confidence after his success in England

There is a famous saying that success breeds success. In Thakur’s case, he has been on the international scene for the last three to four years now. However, over the last 12 months, he has really come into his own.

Thakur got only one opportunity to prove his mettle in Australia, and he made it count with a brilliant all-round display. He picked up seven wickets in the Gabba Test and contributed a defiant half-century when India were in trouble in the first innings.

Thakur was impressive in England as well. He picked up four wickets in the Nottingham Test. In the Oval encounter, he rescued India with the bat in both innings, scoring well-made fifties. He also picked up three crucial scalps, striking at critical points in the Test. In many ways, he was a game changer.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that, following his recent successes, Thakur’s confidence would be at an all-time high. India must ensure they utilize his skills to the fullest. Although it is too early to say so, with consistently impressive performances, Thakur can transform into the all-rounder India have been desperately looking out for.

