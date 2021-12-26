"Only one opener will score more than 50 runs in the match" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first Test between India and South Africa Test to be played in Centurion from December 26.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, will hope to win the Boxing Day Test to enhance their chances of registering a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. However, rain could play spoilsport in the encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted only one of the openers would play a substantial knock. He elaborated:

"The first thing I feel is that only one opener will score more than 50 runs in the match, maximum one opener. The rest of the openers, however many times they come, will be dismissed cheaply."

The former India cricketer also expects the fast bowlers to have a field day. Aakash Chopra explained:

"The second thing is that the fast bowlers will take more than 25 wickets. I don't think the spinners will be dominant in this match or on this pitch. It is possible 40 wickets might not fall but if they fall, fast bowlers might take more than 30 wickets."

The South African pitches are heavily loaded in favor of the seamers. The hosts might even go into the match with an all-pace attack, with Ravichandran Ashwin likely to be the only spinner in the Indian lineup.

"10 catches will be taken behind the wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the slip fielders will be in the game

Aakash Chopra expects quite a few batters to be dismissed through catches by the wicket-keeper or in the slip cordon. He said:

"Ten catches will be taken behind the wickets, in the slips or caught behind. That is an easy one that they will go either to the keeper or the slips."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that the first Test between India and South Africa will end in a stalemate. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"I feel that this match will be a draw. I am not expecting a result because there is a huge possibility of rain, although the match might run fast because there has been a lot of rain and the grass on the pitch will be slightly fresh. But rain might cause too many interruptions."

The Centurion Test is likely to be a rain-truncated affair. However, with both sides having a formidable seam bowling lineup and slightly inexperienced and out-of-form batters, we could still see a conclusive result in the encounter.

