"This has been a slight issue" - Aakash Chopra on Team India suffering another batting collapse on Day 3 of the 1st Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra believes Team India's consistent batting collapses is an issue they need to address.

The Indian team lost their last seven wickets for just 49 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa. They were bowled out for 327 runs in their first innings after being comfortably placed at 278/3 at one stage.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Lungi Ngidi the ⭐ for South Africa, picking up 6 wickets.



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Brilliant performance from 🇿🇦 to restrict India to a total of 327 after such a great start on the first day.Lungi Ngidi the ⭐ for South Africa, picking up 6 wickets. Brilliant performance from 🇿🇦 to restrict India to a total of 327 after such a great start on the first day.Lungi Ngidi the ⭐ for South Africa, picking up 6 wickets.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/IYEH3xYWZX

While reviewing the third day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on Team India's batting collapse. He elaborated:

"India's batting collapses, it is happening everywhere. This has been a slight issue. If you are 272 for 3 and are then bowled out for 327, it means 55 for 7 - not good enough, honestly not good enough and that's a big question."

The former India cricketer cited the multiple occasions on which the no.1 ranked Test side's batting has been dismantled. Aakash Chopra observed:

"It happened in Adelaide as well, they got all out for 36. It happened in Leeds also, we were all out for 78. We collapsed in Kanpur also. England also got all out for 68, collapses are happening everywhere but we have to look at ourselves, how we can improve."

The Indian team's preference to play with five frontline bowlers has also contributed to these batting debacles. While the lower-order batters have made decent contributions at times, they have more often than not proved easy fodder for the opposition.

"We will have to stem the rot" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that even 20-30 run partnerships can help India's cause

Aakash Chopra added that the Virat Kohli-led side will have to nip the issue in the bud. He stated:

"If the Indian team is lacking something at the moment, because we are the best team in the world and want to become the best always, then for that these collapses, we will have to stem the rot. We will have to somehow stop these collapses."

The reputed commentator concluded by reiterating that Team India will have to address this flurry of wickets. Aakash Chopra said:

"Something needs to be done so that one wicket does not bring two to five more wickets. Even if there is a partnership for 20-30 runs, the things change. This I feel is a thing which is a negative for India, let's be very very honest."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How much is he going to score tomorrow 🤔



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Despite a batting collapse today, It was KL Rahul's knock that helped India to post a great total in the first Innings.How much is he going to score tomorrow 🤔 Despite a batting collapse today, It was KL Rahul's knock that helped India to post a great total in the first Innings.How much is he going to score tomorrow 🤔#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/FN5lm2STZ9

Also Read Article Continues below

Team India are in the ascendancy going into the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa. They will hope not to suffer another batting collapse and set a formidable total for the Proteas to chase in the fourth innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will India be able to set a 300+ target for South Africa? Yes No 8 votes so far