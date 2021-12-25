IND vs SA 2021: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Test series

India and South Africa will kick off their 3-match Test series tomorrow with a game at Centurion. The two nations have not played each other in a single international match in 2021 so far. They will end the year with a Boxing Day Test.

The final two Tests of the year will take place in January 2022. All three matches will be considered part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle. So both teams will be keen to win.

India have never won a Test series on South African soil before. Virat Kohli and Co. have a chance to make history this time round. Before the Test series gets underway, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the longest format of the game.

IND vs SA head-to-head stats

South Africa have a slender lead of 15-14 in the head-to-head record against India. The two teams have battled 39 times in Test cricket, with 10 matches ending a draw.

The previous Test series between India and South Africa ended in favor of Virat Kohli's men by 3-0. It will be interesting to see which team wins the upcoming series.

IND vs SA 2021: Numbers you need to know before Test series

Among current players, Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in India vs South Africa Test matches. The Indian skipper has amassed 1,075 runs in 12 matches at an average of 59.72.

In the current South African squad, Dean Elgar has the highest number of Test runs against India. The top-order batter has scored 576 runs in 10 matches, recording one hundred and two fifties.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker in India vs. South Africa Tests among active players. The off-spinner has accounted for 53 wickets in 10 Tests, with his best figures being 7/66.

Kagiso Rabada has 24 wickets to his name in nine Tests against India. The right-arm pacer has an economy rate of 2.87 versus the Indian side.

