IND vs SA 2021: Newlands, Cape Town pitch history and Test records

India and South Africa will play the last match of their ongoing ICC World Test Championship series at Newlands in Cape Town from 11 January. The two teams are tied 1-1 in the three-match series, having split the first two games.

The visitors will have the opportunity to register their maiden Test series win on South African soil in Cape Town. Meanwhile, the Proteas will be keen to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a series win over the Indian team.

Ahead of the Cape Town Test, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Tests played at Newlands.

Today India vs South Africa 2021 Pitch History: Newlands, Cape Town

Test matches played: 58

Matches won by home team: 26

Matches won by visiting team: 21

Matches Drawn: 11

Highest team score: 651 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2009

Lowest team score: 35 - South Africa vs. England, 1899

Highest individual score: 262 - Stephen Fleming (NZ) vs. South Africa, 2006

Best bowling figures (Innings): 8/11 - John Briggs (ENG) vs. South Africa, 1889

Best bowling figures (Match): 15/28 - John Briggs (ENG) vs. South Africa, 1889

Highest successful run chase: 334/6 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2002

Average Run Rate: 2.95

Head-to-head at Newlands: Played - 5, Won by South Africa - 3, Won by India - 0, Drawn - 2.

Newlands - South Africa vs England match stats 2020

England beat South Africa by 189 runs in the previous Test at Newlands

England defeated South Africa by 189 runs in the last Test hosted by Newlands in January 2020. Ben Stokes was the hero for the visitors, as he scored 47 & 72 in two innings, besides taking three wickets.

England batted first and scored 269 runs. In reply, Dean Elgar's 88 helped the Proteas reach a 223-run total. James Anderson took five wickets for England. Dom Sibley's hundred helped the visitors set a massive 438-run target for South Africa.

Despite half-centuries from Pieter Malan and Quinton de Kock, South Africa lost that game by 189 runs. 38 wickets fell in that Test match, with pacers bagging 31 of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee