IND vs SA 2021: SuperSport Park, Centurion pitch history and Test records

India will begin their tour of South Africa with a three-match Test series against the hosts. SuperSport Park will host the first game. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

South Africa have an excellent record in Test matches hosted by Centurion. The Proteas have won 21 out of 26 Tests played at SuperSport Park. They have suffered only two defeats, while the remaining three matches ended in a stalemate.

Before India and South Africa lock horns at SuperSport Park, here are some interesting stats you need to know from previous Test matches hosted by Centurion.

Today India vs South Africa 2021 Pitch History: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Test matches played: 26

Matches won by home team: 21

Matches won by visiting team: 2

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest team score: 621 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2020

Lowest team score: 101 - England vs. South Africa, 2016

Highest individual score: 208 - Hashim Amla (SA) vs. West Indies, 2014

Best bowling figures (Innings): 7/29 - Kyle Abbott (SA) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures (Match): 13/144 - Kagiso Rabada (SA) vs. England, 2016

Highest successful run chase: 251/8 - England vs. South Africa, 2000

Average Run Rate: 3.35

Head-to-head at SuperSport Park: Played - 2, Won by South Africa - 2, Won by India - 0, Drawn - 0.

SuperSport Park - South Africa vs Sri Lanka match stats 2020

In the previous Test at SuperSport Park, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs. The visitors batted first and scored 396 runs, riding on fifties from Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka.

Faf du Plessis played an incredible knock of 199 runs for the home side and guided them to a 621-run score. In reply, Sri Lanka managed only 180 runs in the second innings and lost by an innings.

A total of 30 wickets fell in that Test match. Pace bowlers picked up 23 of them, while Wanindu Hasaranga was the only spinner who could take a wicket from both sides.

