IND vs SA 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Test series and live streaming details

The India vs South Africa Test series will get underway in Centurion on December 26. The series comprises three games, with all matches being a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

India have never defeated South Africa in a Test series away from home. The last time Virat Kohli's men toured the rainbow nation, they lost the three-match Test series by a scoreline of 1-2.

The visitors will be keen to end their Test series win drought on South African soil in 2021-22. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule for the upcoming Test series:

1st Test: December 26-30, Centurion, 1:30 PM IST

2nd Test: January 3-7, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST

3rd Test: January 11-15, Cape Town, 2:00 PM IST

IND vs SA 2021 Test series: Live Telecast Channel List in India

The Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the home matches of South Africa in India. So the India vs South Africa Test series will be live on Star Sports TV channels. Here is the full telecast channel list for the three-match series:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

IND vs SA 2021 Test series: Live Telecast Channel List in South Africa, UK, Canada and Australia

Here is the full telecast channel list for the India vs South Africa 2021 Test series in other parts of the world:

South Africa - Supersport Cricket, Supersport Grandstand and Supersport CSN

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

USA and Canada - Willow TV

It will be interesting to see if India can win a Test series on South African soil for the very first time.

