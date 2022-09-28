IND vs SA 2022: 3 best Rohit Sharma T20I innings against South Africa 

India are set to take on South Africa in the three-match T20I series starting on September 28. Indian batters will be tested to the hilt against quality bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain Rohit Sharma has brought forth a fearless batting attitude to the team and will want to lead the charge when they host the Proteas.

Sportskeeda



India take on South Africa in the first T20I of the series 🏏



Who will come out on top? 🤔



It's Matchday! India take on South Africa in the first T20I of the series

Sharma has a decent record in T20I against South Africa, where he has scored 362 runs in 12 innings with a strike rate of 134. He has one century to his name against the Proteas in the shortest format.

This article will take a look at the three best Rohit Sharma innings in T20Is against South Africa so far.

#3 53 off 34

South Africa v India - Standard Bank Pro20 International Rohit Sharma had a memorable 2007 T20 World Cup campaign.

India toured South Africa in the 2010-11, where the two nations played only one T20I. India were put into bat first where a young Rohit Sharma finely countered the dangerous Proteas bowling.

Bating at No. 3, Sharma stitched a 50-run stand with Virat Kohli. After the Delhi-born batter was dismissed in the eighth over, Sharma continued his onslaught with five fours and two sixes.

His 34-ball 53 propelled India to 109/3 when he was dismissed by J.P. Duminy. The late charge from Suresh Raina helped India post 168 runs on the board.

Indian bowlers stuck to their plans to contain the Proteas. The hosts had only one batter (Morne van Wyk) crossing the 50-run mark as India won the match by 21 runs. Sharma won the 'Player of the Match' award.

#2 50* off 40

OMKAR



"The Day When He Introduced Himself On Big Stage" Don't know About Others Opinion, but for Me Rohit Sharma's Knock Against South Africa in T20 WC 2007 is One of His Top Knock in overall Career......"The Day When He Introduced Himself On Big Stage"

India were in a spot of bother at the 2007 ICC T20I World Cup when a young Rohit Sharma took charge. Bating first in a crunch Super-8 game, India were reduced to 61/4 when a 19-year-old Sharma took to the crease.

Batting alongside skipper MS Dhoni, they put 85 runs on the board to propel India to 153. Sharma brought up his half-century in typical fashion with his signature pull shot. He smacked seven fours and two maximums during his 40-ball stay.

Indian bowlers wrecked havoc with the ball, helping the team win the game by 37 runs.

#1 106 off 66

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden T20I ton against South Africa [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Sharma brought up his first T20I ton eight years after his famous innings at the 2007 World Cup. It happened to come against the same opponents in Dharamshala.

After losing the toss, India were put into bat first. Sharma scored 106 in 66 balls in a blitzkrieg innings. Kohli played the role of a subdued partner (43 in 27 balls) as India posted 199 runs on the board. Sharma reached his century in style by hitting it for a six.

Wisden India



Rohit Sharma - 118 (43) vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma - 111* (61) vs West Indies

KL Rahul - 110* (51) vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma - 106 (66) vs South Africa



Just Hitman things



Highest individual score by an India batter in men's T20Is:
Rohit Sharma - 118 (43) vs Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma - 111* (61) vs West Indies
KL Rahul - 110* (51) vs West Indies
Rohit Sharma - 106 (66) vs South Africa
Just Hitman things

South Africa replied brilliantly with the bat. Riding on 50s from AB De Villiers and JP Dumminy, the Proteas chased down the total with two balls and seven wickets to spare.

