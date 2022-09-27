IND vs SA 2022: 3 Indian players who might have to be fast-tracked into the playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup

The 2022 T20 World Cup is less than a month away, and Team India have only three T20Is left before the start of the marquee ICC event.

Although India possess an excellent record in bilateral T20I series, their failures in multi-national tournaments and selection inconsistencies have led to a sense of foreboding. The team's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign didn't go to plan, and early indications suggest that other sides like Australia and South Africa are better equipped to contest for the shortest format's most prestigious prize.

Rohit Sharma and Co. might have to make some brave calls in the coming weeks to assemble an outfit capable of going all the way. Here are three Indian players who might have to be fast-tracked into the playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup.

#3 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar's white-ball record in international cricket hints at a player who has done everything to grab the opportunities he has been given, with circumstances not letting him make himself a regular member of the playing XI.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel failing to impress against Australia, the time might be ripe for Chahar to be tried out. The team combination could be the biggest reason behind his inclusion; if India play Arshdeep Singh instead of Harshal, their tail will start at No. 8 and they might not be able to afford playing Bhuvneshwar anymore.

Chahar offers a powerplay threat similar to that of Bhuvneshwar. Despite popular opinion, he isn't totally incapable of bowling at the death - he has an economy rate of 8.42 at the death (last four overs) in T20 cricket across 33 innings.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin's T20I record is stellar. He may not take as many wickets as you'd expect a lead spinner to do (66 in 56 matches), but his economy rate of 6.81 shows how useful he can be to a modern T20 team.

Yuzvendra Chahal's form has fallen off a cliff over the last two years, and playing Ashwin could help India in more ways than one. He is capable of bowling in the powerplay and could support Axar Patel in that department against certain match-ups. The veteran will also offer some lower-order runs, something that could come in handy if Harshal isn't one of the team's three frontline pacers.

Ashwin has played many T20Is since last year's T20 World Cup, but he has been dependable whenever he has been given a chance. India may need his smarts and guile in Australia.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

Harshal and Bhuvneshwar have been liabilities at the death of late. Even Jasprit Bumrah, returning from injury, was taken for a few runs. Arshdeep Singh, who was rested against Australia, seems all set to walk back into the playing XI and take up death-bowling responsibilities alongside Bumrah.

India would love to have a bowler capable of bowling at all stages of the innings, especially one who has other advantages like left-arm angle and new-ball prowess. Arshdeep's return could make or break India's death-bowling prospects at the T20 World Cup.

