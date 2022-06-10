3 reasons why Hardik Pandya would have been a better choice than Rishabh Pant as captain for T20Is vs South Africa

Team India are being led by Rishabh Pant in the T20I series against South Africa as KL Rahul was ruled out due to a right groin injury. Rahul was appointed captain for the series in Rohit Sharma’s absence. However, with him getting injured, the mantle was passed on to young wicketkeeper-batter Pant.

It was not a memorable international captaincy debut for Pant as the Proteas hammered the hosts by seven wickets in the first T20I. Although Team India put up their best-ever T20I total against South Africa - 211 for four - it was not enough as the visitors, themselves, registered their highest-ever T20I chase. David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) added 131 for the fourth wicket to sink India.

Although the wicket did get better to bat on in the second innings. Pant’s lack of experience as captain came to the fore. He looked clueless, and understandably so, as Miller and Van der Dussen went berserk.

While it is definitely too early to arrive at a conclusion over Pant’s leadership, we analyze three reasons why all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been named vice-captain for the series, could have been a better choice as skipper.

#1 Hardik Pandya proved himself as leader during IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya acknowledges the Motera crowd after leading GT to IPL victory in their maiden season. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Without a doubt, Hardik was the standout captain during IPL 2022. The Gujarat Titans (GT), a franchise that was pretty much written off even before the tournament started, flourished under the all-rounder’s leadership. Barring one instance where he expressed his frustration at Mohammed Shami over a missed attempt in the field, the Baroda all-rounder was extremely calm and composed.

Hardik’s uncomplicated style of captaincy had a positive impact on the team. Hence, even without too many star names, they dominated the edition and lifted the IPL trophy in their maiden attempt. Of course, captaining the national side in comparison to an IPL franchise is a different cup of tea. Having said that, the timing of the decision, if it was taken, could have worked in Team India’s favor.

BCCI @BCCI



's highest T20I total against South Africa



Well done!



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSA-1STT20I



#INDvSA | @Paytm Highest T20I total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium #TeamIndia 's highest T20I total against South AfricaWell done!Scorecard Highest T20I total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ✅#TeamIndia's highest T20I total against South Africa ✅Well done! 👏 👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-1STT20I #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/3u0Ghclk5o

The IPL ended just a few days back and the 28-year-old would still be feeding off the confidence gained from the unexpected triumph. The belief shone through in his cameo in the opening T20I as he hammered an effortless 31* off 12 balls.

#2 Rishabh Pant’s shortcomings as captain

Rishabh Pant is leading Team India in the T20I series. Pic: ICC

As mentioned earlier, these are still early days in Pant’s stint as captain. At present, though, he just seems too raw for the role. His tactical acumen has been challenged on a few occasions and he hasn’t been able to deliver under pressure. On Thursday as well, in the opening T20I, he made the questionable decision of giving only two overs (2.1 overs) to Yuzvendra Chahal. Remember, the leggie was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2022, claiming 27 scalps for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Even during the Delhi Capitals (DC) last league clash in IPL 2022, he made a massive error of judgment when he refused to take the DRS after an appeal for caught behind against Tim David was turned down. It was the first ball the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter had faced and replays showed he had nicked the delivery. David went on to play a terrific cameo and knocked DC out of IPL 2022.

Last season as well, Pant came under fire when he gave Tom Curran the last over in Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) even though Kagiso Rabada had an over left. MS Dhoni tonked Curran and his cameo lifted Chennai into the IPL 2021 final.

It would be unfair to be critical of Pant as a leader. However, his flaws as captain will obviously be analyzed. It would be better if the 24-year-old is given some more time away from the leadership role, so that he can learn the tricks of the trade from the experienced hands.

#3 Pant seems to struggle with additional responsibility, Hardik relishes it

Team India in a huddle during the 1st T20I. Pic: BCCI

If we compare Pant and Hardik’s individual performances while captaining their respective franchises during IPL 2022, the difference is starkly evident. While one seemed burdened with additional responsibility, the other flourished because of it.

Every time Pant walked out to bat, it seemed like the captaincy was playing on his mind. Perhaps that’s why on some days he decided to take his time while batting and on other days he just threw his bat around wildly. There was just no method to his madness.

The case was completely opposite to Hardik's. The all-rounder batted with freedom, despite knowing that he was the leader of the group. And on most occasions when he came out to bat, he looked in command. He even modified his game to suit the team’s needs, batting at No. 4, which he has rarely done for India. Impressively, he looked at ease even in the new role.

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa win by 7 wickets and go 1-0 up in the 5 match series.



will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I.



Scorecard - #INDvSA @Paytm That's that from the 1st T20I.South Africa win by 7 wickets and go 1-0 up in the 5 match series. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSA-1STT20I That's that from the 1st T20I.South Africa win by 7 wickets and go 1-0 up in the 5 match series.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSA-1STT20I #INDvSA @Paytm https://t.co/1raHnQf4rm

This is not to say that Pant is a bad captain. He can definitely learn and improve with time. However, considering the current scenario, Hardik seemed the better choice as leader for the T20I series against South Africa. Pant, of course, has four matches to prove the theory wrong!

Also Read: Top stats from 1st India vs South Africa T20I in Delhi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far