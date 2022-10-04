IND vs SA 2022: 3 reasons why India shouldn't have made any unforced changes for the 3rd T20I vs South Africa

In their final T20I encounter ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India made three changes to the side that clinched the first two contests against South Africa.

Opener KL Rahul and No. 3 batter Virat Kohli were rested. Arshdeep Singh, who claimed the Player of the Match award in the series opener but went for 62 runs in the previous game, missed out with a back niggle. While Arshdeep was a forced change, one that India had no control over, their decision to rest Rahul and Kohli has come under some criticism.

Here are three reasons why India shouldn't have made any unforced changes for the third T20I against South Africa.

#3 Playing Rishabh Pant as an opener doesn't make much sense in the short term

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

Rishabh Pant seems well-suited to opening the batting in T20I cricket. In fact, you could even claim that the young southpaw's best position in white-ball cricket is at the top of the order. Maybe post the T20 World Cup, we could see him being given more opportunities as an opener.

However, the decision to rest Rahul and Kohli meant that India had to look elsewhere for someone to partner Rohit Sharma, and the mantle fell on Pant. But what did the Men in Blue achieve by giving him a chance in their final game before the T20 World Cup?

Rohit has been clear that he will open the innings with Rahul and that Kohli will be the backup opener. Pant, meanwhile, is one of the only left-handers India have in the middle order, even if Dinesh Karthik will probably pip him to a spot in the playing XI.

It would've been in India's best interests to help Pant get some more practice in a middle-order role, something that could've been avoided had either Rahul or Kohli played. Speaking of which...

#2 India need stability ahead of the T20 World Cup

3rd T20 International: India v South Africa

If there's one thing India need ahead of the T20 World Cup, it's stability. The Men in Blue have made a host of changes over the last year with both personnel and roles, as a result of which they've not been able to arrive at a settled outfit.

The batting order seems to have aligned itself to a certain extent, but India should ideally give their top six as many games as possible as a unit. The different situations they could face could go a long way in helping them prepare for the T20 World Cup, especially against a talented opposition like South Africa.

Two changes in the top three didn't really help in that regard. India should've stuck with their first-choice playing XI in their final game ahead of the marquee ICC event. And to make matters worse...

#1 KL Rahul and Virat Kohli haven't done enough to warrant a rest

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

With scores of 51* and 57, KL Rahul seemed to have gotten himself back into form ahead of the third T20I. That might be why India decided to rest him for the dead rubber. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, had an excellent Asia Cup and notched up an unbeaten 49 in the previous game.

However, both Rahul and Kohli failed in two of the three T20Is against Australia. The former wasn't even particularly convincing during the first phase of the Asia Cup and only recently appeared to be coming to terms with India's aggressive approach at the top of the order.

Rahul and Kohli should've jumped at every chance to keep their form going ahead of the T20 World Cup. Neither player had done enough to warrant a rest.

Poll : Should KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have played the third T20I? Yes No 34 votes