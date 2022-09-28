IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that can be broken during the opening T20I

India will play South Africa for a three-match T20I series from September 28. The first game will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kerala. This will be India's final T20I series before the World Cup Down Under.

India staged a winning comeback against Australia in the recently concluded T20I series. After losing the first game, Rohit Sharma's men won the next two matches to emerge victorious in the series.

India's next opponent, South Africa, who have never lost a T20I series in India. Rohit Sharma will be without the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, both of whom have been rested for the rubber.

The Proteas come to this contest with good confidence after defeating England in their last series. Led by the disciplined Temba Bavuma, the Proteas have a mix of players who brilliantly complement each other's skills. They will be without the services of Rassie van der Dussen this series.

The match in Kerala offers both teams chances to break a number of records. Let's take a look at them.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal can become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Yuzvendra Chahal was recently overtaken by Bhuvneswar Kumar as India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. After a mixed outing against Australia, both bowlers are now stuck with 85 wickets each in T20I.

With Kumar rested for the Proteas series, Chahal has the opportunity to race ahead and once again become India's solo highest wicket-taker. Chahal has picked up 85 wickets in 68 games (10 matches fewer than Kumar).

#2 Suryakumar Yadav can become the Indian with most T20I runs in a single calendar year

Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form for India [P.C: BCCI]

Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is on a purple patch in T20I cricket right now. He has scored 682 runs in 20 matches with a mind-boggling strike rate of 182.

He is only seven runs behind Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed 689 runs in 2018 in T20I cricket. With three games against South Africa coming up, followed by the T20I World Cup, expect Yadav to break that record this year.

Yadav is also chasing the record for the most number of sixes hit in a calendar year. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan smashed 42 sixes in 2021, which has now been equalled by Yadav. The Indian batter needs just one more maximum to go solo at the top.

#1 Virat Kohli is en route to becoming the player with the most T20I runs after the first 100 innings

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Virat Kohli has successfully reintegrated his importance to the Indian team. After a torrid 2021 on a personal and team front, Kohli took an extended break from the game in the summer of 2022.

He has been phenomenal since his comeback, scoring runs, including a century at the Asia Cup. Kohli has scored 3660 runs in 99 T20I games and averages 50.8 per game. The first match against the Proteas will be his 100th international game in the shortest format.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How many runs will he score in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa? 🤔



#ViratKohli #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #INDvSA Virat Kohli's numbers against South Africa in T20Is isHow many runs will he score in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa? 🤔 Virat Kohli's numbers against South Africa in T20Is is 🔥How many runs will he score in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa? 🤔#ViratKohli #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #INDvSA https://t.co/zwKw1ExYHh

Regardless of what Kohli scores, he will be the batter with the highest runs scored in the first 100 T20I games. The record is currently held by Martin Guptill, who scored 2976 runs in his first 100 T20I innings.

Kohli is also only 36 runs behind Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is the leading run-getter in the shortest format of the game on the international stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far