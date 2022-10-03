IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that Suryakumar Yadav broke during his fiery 61-run knock in second T20I 

Perhaps India's most consistent white-ball batter currently, Suryakumar Yadav continued his merry run with the bat in the second T20I against South Africa. His knock propelled India to a victory by 16 runs on Sunday (October 2) in Guwahati.

After being put to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (43 off 37) and KL Rahul (57 off 28) provided their side with a steady start. While Rohit took his time initially, Rahul made sure to make full use of the powerplay and steer the innings at a lavish rate against the Proteas pacers.

However, at the halfway mark, Keshav Maharaj sent back both openers, which led to Suryakumar Yadav arriving at the crease. With India at 107-2 after 11.3 overs, Suryakumar was tasked with capitalizing on a great start and pushing India's total towards 200.

And oh boy! He did more than just that. The Mumbai-born produced a scintillating knock where he put the Proteas bowlers on the backfoot with his magnificent strokeplay.

Batting alongside Virat Kohli, Suryakumar led the charge well and scored runs all over the park as the opposition bowlers had no answer to the onslaught.

The duo of Suryakumar and Kohli added 102 runs in just 40 balls for the third wicket as the former registered a fiery 22-ball 66. In the penultimate over, Yadav was run-out due to a miscommunication between him and Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock broke several records in the shortest format. Let's take a look at three of those records that were shattered during his special knock in the second T20I.

#3 First batter to hit 50 T20I sixes in a single year

En route to his knock of 66 from 22 balls, Suryakumar Yadav struck five boundaries and as many sixes. With his last big hit, the 32-year old toppled the record for striking the most sixes in a single calendar year.

In 22 T20I innings he has played this year, Suryakumar has smoked 50 sixes and is the only batter to do so. In the previous game in Thiruvananthapuram, Suryakumar went past Mohammad Rizwan's record (42 sixes in 2021) of hitting the most sixes in T20I in a single year.

#2 Fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs (by balls faced)

Suryakumar Yadav created another record during his stylish knock as he became the ninth Indian to reach 1000 T20I runs. He took 31 innings and became the third-fastest Indian (in terms of innings taken) to score 1000 runs in the shortest format.

Interestingly, Suryakumar took just 573 balls to notch up 1000 T20I runs, making him the quickest batter to reach the landmark (in terms of balls faced). He overtook Glenn Maxwell, who took 604 balls to achieve a similar milestone for Australia.

#1 Joint second-fastest T20I fifty for India

Suryakumar Yadav stamped his authority right from the word go and reached his fifty off just 18 balls. This is now the joint second-fastest T20I fifty for an Indian batter alongside KL Rahul, who also made a 18-ball half-century against Scotland in 2021.

The record for the fastest T20I fifty for the Men in Blue still stands with Yuvraj Singh, who took just 14 deliveries against England in 2007.

