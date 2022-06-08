3 South African players from IPL 2022 who could pose a threat to India in T20I series

Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Indian and South African players are now gearing up for the five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue will play host to the Proteas in the rubber, which will begin with the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (June 9).

Team India will be led by KL Rahul in the series as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been rested. Apart from Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli as well as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have also been given a break.

Indian selectors have rewarded performances in the recently concluded IPL 2022. While Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have been handed a comeback, young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik have also found a place in the T20I squad.

3 in-form South African players Team India need to be wary of

A number of South African players who took part in IPL 2022 will also feature in the T20I series against India. We look at three Proteas cricketers who had a memorable campaign in the T20 league and could pose a threat to India.

#3 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram was among the few bright spots for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an otherwise disappointing IPL season. Batting in the middle order, he hammered 381 runs in 14 matches at an average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05. He finished a couple of matches in emphatic fashion during Hyderabad’s five-match winning streak.

The 27-year-old is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball. When in rhythm, he can destroy the best bowling attacks in white-ball cricket. Markram gave glimpses of his big-hitting brilliance during last year's T20 World Cup as well.

While the attacking right-hander has settled into his role in the South African middle order, he is capable of batting in the top order as well. Markram is also a handy part-time off-spinner apart from being an excellent fielder, making him a great package for the T20 format.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada endured a rare mediocre IPL 2021 campaign. Representing the Delhi Capitals (DC), he claimed 15 wickets in as many matches at an average of 30.40. His numbers were in stark contrast to his previous two IPL seasons during which he claimed 25 and 30 wickets, respectively. The below-par performance meant DC released him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Having been subsequently picked by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 27-year-old speedster proved his worth in no uncertain terms. He claimed 23 wickets in 13 matches at an excellent strike rate of 12.52. Rabada bowled with the fire of old as his yorkers and short balls made a significant impact. PBKS suffered because the Proteas pacer did not have a wicket-taking pace-bowling partner at the other end. As a result, some of Rabada’s fine efforts went in vain.

The fast bowler, though, will have a mental edge over Team India heading into the T20I series. He was the leading wicket-taker during the three-match Test series that was held in South Africa a few months back. Rabada claimed 20 wickets in three Tests at an average of 19.05.

#1 David Miller

Big-hitting South African batter David Miller has been around the international scene for over a decade now. He has always been viewed as a threat with the bat in white-ball cricket. However, owing to his inconsistency, he has failed to establish himself as a permanent member of the limited-overs squads. Even when he was picked by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2022, there were apprehensions as many critics felt Miller was past his prime, even though he will only turn 33 this month.

A lot has changed for the aggressive left-hander following a stellar IPL 2022 campaign. He was a vital cog in Gujarat’s title triumph, clobbering 481 runs in 16 games at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.72. What stood out about Miller during IPL 2022 was his ability to maintain composure under pressure without compromising on his stroke-making. He was an impact player with the willow, whose solidity was key to GT winning close matches.

His 94* against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), coming when it all seemed lost, was perhaps the knock of the tournament. Miller made a statement of intent in Qualifier 1 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), clubbing three consecutive sixes in his 68* to lift GT into the IPL 2022 final. He played a dominating cameo in the final against the same opponents as well.

If Miller can carry his confidence into the T20I series against India and bat with the same sense of maturity, he could pose a massive threat to the Men in Blue.

