IND vs SA 2022: 3 things India need to be wary of after the 1st T20I vs South Africa

Team India's T20 World Cup preparations took the next step in Thiruvananthapuram. A comprehensive fast-bowling display and a stellar knock from Suryakumar Yadav helped the Men in Blue record an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the opening T20I of the three-match series.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for India, who made as many as four changes to the side that beat Australia in the deciding T20I a few days ago. The South African pacers troubled the hosts' top order, while a few middle-order batters missed out on yet another opportunity to spend some time in the middle.

Here are three things India need to be wary of in the aftermath of the first T20I against South Africa.

#3 India can't judge their rested bowlers based on this game

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having played a lot of T20I cricket over the last two years, looked a little fatigued against Australia. Having headed to the NCA ahead of the T20 World Cup, the speedster would've loved to play for India in welcoming conditions in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bowlers from both sides found prodigious movement and bounce in the powerplay. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh ran riot for the Men in Blue by picking up five wickets in the opening six overs, while Kagiso Rabada produced an excellent spell of fast bowling to trouble the Indian top three. Even the spinners got some purchase.

Although Chahar's performance was encouraging, it was in helpful conditions that Bhuvneshwar would've thrived in. Similarly, Ravichandran Ashwin - playing in place of Yuzvendra Chahal - was under no pressure during his spell. While batting depth and economy rate can be reasons behind Chahar and Ashwin potentially replacing Bhuvneshwar and Chahal in the playing XI, their performance in the first ODI alone shouldn't make the team management jump to any conclusions.

#2 Conditions in Australia will be totally different

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

India's schedule for the T20I series against Australia features three venues that span the length of the country. After Thiruvananthapuram, Rohit Sharma and Co. will travel to Indore and Guwahati respectively for the next two matches.

Unfortunately, India are unlikely to encounter conditions similar to those they will confront in Australia. In the first T20I, as mentioned above, swing and seam ruled the roost in the powerplay while the spinners had some help in the middle overs. While there was considerable bounce and lift on offer, it was often sporadic.

In Australia, the pace of the pitch and the consistency of the bounce will be totally alien. The size of the boundaries will be a factor too, while bowling in the powerplay will be a completely different proposition. India will need to be wary of the adjustments they will inevitably need to make post the South Africa T20Is.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah might not be as fit as previously suggested

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 2

In a slight shock for fans of Team India, Jasprit Bumrah was a notable absentee for the first T20I. The talented speedster suffered from back problems, and although the team's pace trio made merry, Bumrah's lack of involvement will concern the management.

Bumrah only recently returned from a long injury-enforced layoff and missed the first T20I against Australia as well. Although his teammates were quick to affirm that he was bowling at full tilt in the nets and was absolutely fit, that doesn't seem to be the case.

India will need to wrap Bumrah up in cotton wool ahead of the T20 World Cup while giving him as much match practice as possible at the same time. Without him fit and firing on all cylinders, their campaign could unravel before it begins.

LIVE POLL Q. Should India have batted first in the first T20I? Yes, they need the exposure No, they need to play things safe in the first game of the series 2 votes so far