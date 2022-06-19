IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

India and South Africa have everything to play for when the teams meet at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the fifth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday (June 19).

The Proteas got off to a brilliant start in the series, coming from behind to win the first two matches. That looks like a distant memory, though, as the Men in Blue have fought back to square the series 2-2.

What has stood out about Team India's performance in the two wins is the manner in which they have dominated their opponents, particularly with the ball. In Vizag, they cleaned up South Africa for 131 while defending a total of 179.

In Rajkot, they registered an emphatic 82-run triumph, blowing away the South African batting line-up for a mere 87.

The visitors must have done some soul-searching heading into the deciding T20I. It remains to be seen if a different South Africa will walk out at the Chinnaswamy.

As for Team India, they have the momentum, but need to come up with one more match-winning performance to clinch the series.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss for the fifth time in a row and have opted to bowl first. Keshav Maharaj, who is leading the team in the injured Temba Bavuma's absence, said about the decision:

"We will bowl first. With the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on."

The Proteas have made three changes to their playing XI - Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada are back for Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Team India are going in with an unchanged squad for the decider.

IND vs SA - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Today IND vs SA match player list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell

IND vs SA - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far