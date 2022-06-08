IND vs SA 2022: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and stats

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the first match of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa tomorrow evening. A packed house is expected for India's first international T20 game in Delhi since November of 2019.

The last time India played a match at this venue, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. Overall, India have a 50% win record in T20Is on this ground. This venue also hosted some matches of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016.

Before the series between India and South Africa gets underway, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played on this ground.

Arun Jaitley Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 202/3 - India vs. New Zealand, 2017

Lowest team score: 120 - Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 156

Highest individual score: 80 - Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2017

Best bowling figures - 4/28 - Chris Jordan (ENG) vs. Sri Lanka, 2016

Arun Jaitley Stadium's last match

As mentioned above, Bangladesh defeated India in the last T20I match on this ground. It was Bangladesh's first-ever T20I win against the Men in Blue. The visitors won the toss and opted to field first.

The pitch seemed difficult to bat on as India scored 148/6 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 42-ball 41. Chasing 149 to win the game, Bangladesh scored 154/3 in 19.3 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim aggregated 60 runs off 43 deliveries.

There were 11 sixes smashed across the two innings of that match. A total of nine wickets fell in the game, with the spin bowlers accounting for four of them.

