IND vs SA 2022: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack pitch history and stats

After beating India by seven wickets in Delhi, South Africa will be keen to take a 2-0 lead when they battle the Men in Blue at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India had an opportunity to set a world record for the most consecutive wins in men's T20Is, but could not continue their winning streak in Delhi.

South Africa pulled off their highest successful run-chase in T20I cricket history, riding on fifties from Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, to help the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rishabh Pant's men will look forward to avenging that loss. Before the match gets underway in Cuttack, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Barabati Stadium.

Barabati Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 180/3 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team score: 87 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 136

Highest individual score: 61 - KL Rahul (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Best bowling figures - 4/23 - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Barabati Stadium last match

In the last T20I hosted by Cuttack, India defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs. A fantastic 48-ball 61 from KL Rahul powered India to a score of 180 runs in the first innings. In reply, Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for just 87 runs.

A total of 13 wickets fell in that lop-sided contest, with spinners bagging six of them. Six sixes were smashed across two innings of the contest in Cuttack. Fans should note that current Indian squad member Yuzvendra Chahal took a four-wicket haul in that game.

