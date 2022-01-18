IND vs SA 2022: Boland Park, Paarl pitch history and ODI records

India and South Africa will kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series at Boland Park tomorrow. The first ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (2:00 PM IST).

For the first time in Indian cricket history, KL Rahul will lead the ODI team. The new captain will be keen to win his first series. The Proteas, meanwhile, will look forward to earning some crucial points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Paarl will play host to the first two one-dayers of the series. Ahead of the first ODI, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at the venue.

Today India vs South Africa 2022 Pitch History: Boland Park, Paarl

ODI matches played: 13

Matches won by home team: 6

Matches won by visiting team: 1

Matches won by neutral team: 5

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 353/6 - South Africa vs. Bangladesh, 2017

Lowest team score: 36 - Canada vs. Sri Lanka, 2003

Highest individual score: 176 - AB de Villiers (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2017

Best bowling figures (Innings): 5/41 - Eddo Brandes (ZIM) vs. India, 1997

Highest successful run chase: 250/2 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2001

Average Run Rate: 4.81

Boland Park - South Africa vs Australia match stats 2020

South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs in the previous ODI hosted by Boland Park in February 2020. A 123-run knock from Heinrich Klaasen powered the Proteas to 291 runs in the first innings. Despite Steve Smith's 94-ball 76, Australia were all out for 217 runs while chasing a 292-run target.

Only four sixes were hit across the two innings of that match. A total of 17 wickets fell, with 12 of them going into pacers' accounts.

