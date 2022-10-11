IND vs SA 2022: “My plan was to bowl on hard lengths” - Mohammed Siraj reflects on impressive performance in Ranchi ODI

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has stated that he was focused on hitting the hard lengths during the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. He revealed that the ball staying low helped his cause.

Siraj was the star performer for India with the ball in the Ranchi ODI. He claimed three for 38 in his 10 overs, including the big wickets of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. Thanks to the pacer’s efforts, the Men in Blue held South Africa to 278 for seven. Shreyas Iyer (113*) and Ishan Kishan (93) then ensured a series-leveling victory for India.

India and South Africa will now meet in the decider on Tuesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Speaking ahead of the match, Siraj opened up on his impressive performance in Ranchi.

In a video uploaded on bcci.tv, he stated:

“I wanted to bowl according to the wicket. The ball was staying a bit low in the last match. My plan was to bowl on hard lengths since it is not easy to hit those deliveries. So I just wanted to bowl with pace on hard lengths. If the batter manages to hit it from there, then no worries.”

Asked what areas he has been working on in recent times to bring about further improvement in his bowling, the 28-year-old replied:

“For the new ball, I have been working on the five to six meter length and for the older ball, eight meter. The wicket was slow in Ranchi, so the slower balls were effective. Hence, I was hitting the eight-meter line.”

Siraj struck early in Ranchi, cleaning up De Kock with a wide ball outside off, which the batter dragged back onto the stumps. He returned to dismiss the well-set Hendricks with a short ball. The pacer also bowled Keshav Maharaj in the last over of South Africa's innings.

“South Africa are a tough side” - Mohammed Siraj on the challenge of playing the decider

With the three-match series level at 1-1, India and South Africa face a must-win situation in Delhi. Asked about the mood in the camp ahead of the series decider, the fast bowler said:

“South Africa are a tough side. We really enjoy performing against them. It is a decider and we have a very young side, so we are feeling good and excited.”

Following a delay due to wet outfield, India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Delhi ODI.

