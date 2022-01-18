IND vs SA 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before ODI series

After losing the ICC World Test Championship series by 1-2, India will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The series will be part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

South Africa and India were scheduled to meet in a three-match ODI series in 2020. The first match of the series did not take place because of the rain, while the other two matches were abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, the two nations battled in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where India recorded a comfortable win. The previously completed bilateral series between India and South Africa, which took place in 2018, ended in the Men in Blue's favor 5-1.

The visitors will be keen to continue their excellent form against South Africa. On that note, here's a look at their overall head-to-head stats ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

IND vs SA head-to-head stats

South Africa lead the head-to-head record against India by 46-35. The two nations have met in 84 one-dayers so far, where the Proteas have registered 11 wins more than India. Three games have ended with no result.

As mentioned ahead, India have won six of the last seven completed one-dayers against South Africa. It should not be a surprise if the Men in Blue win the upcoming series.

IND vs SA 2022: Numbers you need to know before ODI series

Among current players, Virat Kohli has the most runs in ODIs between India and South Africa. The former Indian skipper has scored 1,287 runs in 25 innings at an average of 64.35.

South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has an excellent record against India. The southpaw has aggregated 784 runs in 13 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 91.48.

Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged 20 wickets in seven ODIs against South Africa. The leg-spinner has the most wickets against the Proteas among active Indian players.

Kagiso Rabada has dismissed 17 Indian batters in his one-day international career so far. He has bowled at an economy rate of 5.07 against the Men in Blue.

