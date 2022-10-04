IND vs SA 2022: India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs South Africa as Rossouw hundred helps Proteas grab consolation win

Team India were beaten by 49 runs in the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, October 4 as a stellar hundred from Rilee Rossouw put the host bowlers to the sword.

After winning the toss and electing to chase, the Men in Blue saw Rossouw and Quinton de Kock put together a 90-run partnership for the second wicket. Tristan Stubbs and David Miller contributed a few big hits, too. India lost three wickets in the powerplay and were never really in the game, with no batter crossing the 50-run mark.

Here are India's player ratings from the third T20I against South Africa.

IND vs SA 2022: Rossouw, De Kock put India's bowlers to the sword

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

Rishabh Pant: 6.5/10

Opening the batting, Pant essayed some delectable shots before playing a half-hearted glide off the final ball of an expensive Lungi Ngidi over. The young keeper-batter seemed set to produce a memorable innings but couldn't stay at the crease long enough.

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

Rohit had a tough outing, both on the field and with the bat. He bagged a two-ball blob after his bowling changes failed to produce any results.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Shreyas was electric on the field and seemed intent on proving a point. However, the batter was trapped in front by Wayne Parnell and took a review with him back to the dugout. He just doesn't look like he's T20I material right now.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Batting at No. 5, SKY needed to produce something special to take India out of the hole they were in. He struck a trademark six but found a fielder in the deep mere balls later.

Dinesh Karthik: 8/10

DK was finally promoted up the order to get some gametime under his belt and he made the most of his opportunity. He hit 46 off just 21 balls, a knock involving four fours and as many sixes. Karthik got out playing a switch hit; while the idea of the shot was good, the execution was horrible.

Axar Patel: 2/10

Axar had only one over to bowl as South Africa's southpaws did the bulk of the run-scoring. Given a golden chance to prove his worth to the side as a batter, the left-hander nicked off with more than eight overs to go in the innings.

Deepak Chahar: 7/10

Until the last four balls of his spell, Chahar had done an excellent job. He bowled two tight overs in the powerplay and returned to take the wicket of Tristan Stubbs. But David Miller's hat-trick of sixes in his final over dented his figures.

Chahar contributed a 17-ball 31 in the chase, hitting two fours and three sixes. He may have done enough to be picked in India's final squad for the T20 World Cup.

Harshal Patel: 3/10

Harshal had yet another miserable outing with the ball, leaking 49 runs in four overs. He appeared close to wickets on a couple of occasions, but the venom and deception that made him a great death bowler seem to have disappeared. He struck two fours and a six to add some semblance of respect to his series.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 6.5/10

Ashwin didn't do much wrong as he looked to keep things stump-to-stump and quick. But a combination of poor fielding and tough luck saw the off-spinner bowl four wicketless overs for 35 runs. He was still India's most economical bowler, although he couldn't contribute with the bat.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Siraj's figures of 0/44 don't reflect how he bowled in Indore. He was guilty of drifting onto the South African batters' pads in his first spell but returned to deliver two excellent yorker-laden overs at the death. The pacer was terrible with his catching, though.

Umesh Yadav: 6.5/10

Umesh dismissed Temba Bavuma off the first ball of his spell, sending down three rather eventless overs for 34 runs. He threw his bat around with abandon when the match was well and truly gone.

LIVE POLL Q. Who was India's best performer in the third T20I? Deepak Chahar Dinesh Karthik 25 votes so far