IND vs SA 2022: India's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I vs South Africa

Team India will embark on their final T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup, with a three-match series against South Africa set to commence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, who played in the preceding series against Australia, have been rested and will head to the NCA. In their place, Arshdeep Singh - who missed the Australia T20Is - and Shahbaz Ahmed will join the squad.

Mohammad Shami is yet to cover from COVID-19, while Deepak Hooda has been ruled out with back spasms. Umesh Yadav will continue to be part of the squad as a replacement for Shami, while Shreyas Iyer will take Hooda's place in the contingent.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

India are dead set on their opening combination for the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will continue to open the innings against South Africa, with both batters looking to complement their aggressive approaches with big scores. Rahul, in particular, will want a few good knocks under his belt ahead of the marquee ICC event.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik

Most of India's middle order will wear a similar look, but Hardik Pandya's absence should open the doors for Rishabh Pant to make one last claim for a spot in the playing XI.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, both in a rich vein of form, will bat at 3 and 4. Dinesh Karthik, now a specialist finisher, might want to spend some time in the middle.

Others like Shreyas shouldn't find a place in the playing XI for the first T20I, although some changes might be in order later in the series depending on workload.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Axar Patel, fresh off eight wickets against Australia, will want to work on other aspects of his game, such as his batting and fielding. The all-rounder has been excellent in Ravindra Jadeja's absence so far.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India have a difficult choice to make in the bowling department, with Deepak Chahar vying for a place in the side in Bhuvneshwar's absence. However, Harshal Patel, who is part of the main T20 World Cup squad, might play the first T20I to get some more games under his belt.

Arshdeep Singh seems all set to return to the Indian playing XI and solve some of their death-bowling problems, while Jasprit Bumrah will be in search of some rhythm. Finally, Yuzvendra Chahal will need to nail down his spot in the playing XI, having disappointed both in the Asia Cup and against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahar should come into the picture later in the series, but their involvement in the opening game might be limited to the bench.

