"Where are the pace bowlers? Are they only for the IPL?" - Salman Butt questions Team India's tactics in South Africa ODIs

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt questioned Team India’s tactic of not using genuine pace bowlers during the ODI series in South Africa. Butt claimed that lack of pace made India’s bowling look totally insipid.

India went down to South Africa by seven wickets in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Paarl on Friday. With the loss, they also conceded the series as the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Reflecting on India’s lackadaisical performance, Butt wondered where India’s fast bowlers were. Raising questions on the visitors’ selection policy, the former cricketer said on his YouTube channel:

“Seems like India need to re-select their selectors. Who made this team combo? Where are the pace bowlers who deliver at 140 kph? Are they only for the IPL? India have Mohammed Siraj in the squad and I am sure there would be few others who can bowl at good pace.”

ICC



Half-centuries from openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock take them to a 2-0 series win!



Watch the series live on



South Africa seal comfortable win to take unassailable lead in the series. Half-centuries from openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock take them to a 2-0 series win!

Butt was stunned by the fact that Rishabh Pant was standing up to the wickets for most of the team’s pacers. He added in bewilderment:

“For most of the pace bowlers who played in the XI in the 2nd ODI, the keeper was standing up. If this is happening in South Africa, then where will you bowl your fast bowlers? This is just astonishing.”

Jasprit Bumrah (1/37) was the only Indian pacer to make an impression on Friday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for 67 in eight and Shardul Thakur for 35 in five.

“Seemed liked India were giving practice to South Africa” - Salman Butt

The 37-year-old described India’s overall performance in the 2nd ODI as completely flat. Unimpressed with the body language of the visitors, he commented:

“It was a completely flat performance from Team India. No bowler threatened the South African batters. The captain did not set any attacking fields. It literally seemed like India were giving practice to South Africa.”

Butt further claimed that the intensity which the players showed before the South African tour had gone missing. He concluded:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been struggling for some time now. Apart from Bumrah and the spinners, no one made an impact. Their body language and confidence is really low.”

The final ODI of the series, which will be a dead rubber, will be played in Cape Town on Sunday.

Edited by Sai Krishna