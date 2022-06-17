IND vs SA 2022: SCA Stadium, Rajkot pitch history and stats

International cricket returns to Rajkot for the first time since January 2020 as the SCA Stadium gears up to host the fourth T20I of the series between India and South Africa. The Proteas have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Temba Bavuma's men will be keen to gain an unassailable lead on Friday.

However, the Men in Blue will aim to keep the series alive by registering another win over South Africa. The pitch at the SCA Stadium is good for batting. India chased 202 runs at this venue nine years ago, while Colin Munro smashed a ton at the stadium in 2017.

Before the fourth game of the series gets underway, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20Is hosted by Rajkot.

SCA Stadium, Rajkot T20I stats

T20I matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 202/4 - India vs. Australia, 2013

Lowest team score: 153/6 - Bangladesh vs. India, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 183

Highest individual score: 109* - Colin Munro (NZ) vs. India, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/34 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs. India, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - India vs. Australia, 2013

SCA Stadium, Rajkot last match

In the previous game on this ground, India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets. The Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bowl first. Yuzvendra Chahal's 2/28 helped the Indian team restrict their rivals to 153/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 154 to win the game, captain Rohit Sharma's 85-run knock ensured that India won the match with eight wickets in hand. Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

A total of eight sixes were smashed in that match between India and Bangladesh. Eight wickets fell in the game, with spinners accounting for five of them.

