IND vs SA 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch ODI series and live streaming details

KL Rahul will captain India in the upcoming series against South Africa
KL Rahul will captain India in the upcoming series against South Africa
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jan 18, 2022 05:00 PM IST
After winning the ICC World Test Championship series against India by 2-1, South Africa will face off against the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series, which begins tomorrow at Boland Park in Paarl.

South Africa will be keen to earn all 30 points available from this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India, meanwhile, will try to work on their team combinations as they have already qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the complete schedule for the India vs South Africa ODI series:

1st One-day International match: January 19, Paarl, 2:00 PM IST

2nd One-day International match: January 21, Paarl, 2:00 PM IST

3rd One-day International match: January 23, Cape Town, 2:00 PM IST

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League matches between the Men in Blue and the Proteas.

IND vs SA 2022 ODI series: Live Telecast Channel List in India

Like the ICC World Test Championship series between India and South Africa, Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between the two nations. Here is the full telecast channel list for the India vs South Africa ODI series:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

IND vs SA 2022 Test series: Live Telecast Channel List in South Africa, UK, Canada and Australia

Here's how fans in other parts of the world can watch the series live.

South Africa - Supersport Cricket, Supersport Grandstand and Supersport CSN

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

USA and Canada - Willow TV

