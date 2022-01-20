The curious case of Team India's inability to seize the big moments in South Africa

There has been a worrying pattern to Team India’s performance in South Africa since the start of the tour. Right from the first Test, it has been a case of conceding the advantage and allowing the Proteas to claw back. In fact, taking out Day 1 of the opening Test in Centurion, which went a long way in India taking a 1-0 lead, the visitors have constantly been playing catch-up.

India ended the opening day in Centurion at 272 for 3 on the back of a splendid hundred from KL Rahul. However, they failed to capitalize on a great start and crumbled to 327 all out. They were then rolled over for 174 in their second innings. Some excellent bowling by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah ensured India clinched the Test. However, the trend of India conceding the advantage had been set into motion.

The visitors had their moments in Johannesburg and Cape Town as well. But they failed to capitalize when they were ahead and ended up on the wrong side of the result. If India thought a change in format would change their fortunes, they were proved wrong, at least in the opening one-dayer.

Just like in the Tests, India had South Africa on the mat at 68 for 3 but allowed them to recover and post an impressive 296 for 4. When it was their turn to bat, they went from a solid 138 for 1 to 188 for 6 in a matter of a few overs. In the end, despite being competitive for one half of the contest, the Men in Blue ended up losing rather tamely.

Following India’s loss in the opening ODI in Paarl, Shikhar Dhawan had asserted that their main focus is on the 2023 World Cup. Hence, they are fine with some hiccups along the way. The senior opener, who top-scored for India in the match with 79, was reacting to the team’s stunning batting collapse, which went a long way in them losing the encounter.

However, the fact is that India’s woes go way beyond the meltdown on Wednesday. Similar instances were witnessed in the Test matches as well. In the second innings in Johannesburg, they went from a healthy 155 for 2 to 266 all out. In Cape Town, they were 152 for 4 only to finish with 198.

‘Outside noise’ harming Team India inside?

Right through the last two years, Virat Kohli, who stepped down as Test captain following the Test series defeat, remained adamant that the team doesn’t bother about outside noise (referring to critics). However, reviewing the team’s performance in South Africa so far one is bound to question whether the ‘outside noise’ is indeed affecting the players.

Barring the Centurion Test, every time India have found themselves in a favorable position, their reaction has almost been like - “We are not so good”. It is incomprehensible to explain how they have lost their way time and again on this tour, which began with much promise but threatens to end with a whimper.

If we go back to the start of the tour, things began on a sour note with the differences between Kohli and the BCCI coming out in the open at the pre-tour press conference. Hopes were raised following the impressive result in the Centurion Test. But since then, things have only gone downhill.

Considering that controversy has been hanging around Indian cricket like a shadow over the last couple of months, every development, even if for a genuine reason, has been viewed with suspicion. How did Rohit Sharma get injured just ahead of the team’s departure? Did Kohli really develop back spasms ahead of the second Test? Was Kohli forced to resign as Test captain?

No matter how many times players come out and claim that they are not bothered by what’s going on outside, it would be difficult for them to ignore the stark developments. As a pure observer, the environment around the Indian team does not seem to be too cohesive.

Captains are changing every series. Players who perform are made to sit out and experienced non-performers get picked game after game. A youngster, touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, is picked as an all-rounder but not given a chance to bowl.

There are many question marks hanging around Indian cricket at the moment. In a sense, India’s batting collapse in the 1st ODI was symptomatic of their woes in South Africa. They got into a solid position just to blow it away. Kohli (51) again looked good before bizarrely attempting a sweep shot, which is not his strength by any stretch of imagination.

KL Rahul has led India twice on the tour, and both times he has looked uninventive and under pressure. The visitors have already lost a golden opportunity to win their maiden Test series in South Africa. They are one game away from conceding the one-dayers, unless they find some inspiration and cling on to it.

