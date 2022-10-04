IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after the toss in 3rd T20I in Indore

Team India and South Africa will square off in the third T20I of the ongoing series tonight (October 4) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The hosts have already sealed the series by winning the first two contests. The Proteas will be looking to salvage some pride with a victory in this match.
Rohit Sharma emerged victorious in the coin toss and invited the visiting team to bat first.
The hosts rested top-order batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for this contest. Arshdeep Singh also missed out due to a back niggle.
Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj replaced the trio in the playing XI. South Africa dropped Anrich Nortje and slotted in all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius.
Here are the playing XIs:
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Fans observed the team combination of Men in Blue during the toss and voiced their thoughts on social media platforms through memes. The majority were upset about learning about Arshdeep Singh's back niggle while some were concerned with the Indian bowling attack for this contest.
Here is a collection of the best memes:
"He misses out as a precautionary measure"- India captain Rohit Sharma gives an update on Arshdeep Singh's fitness
Speaking at the toss ahead of the 3rd T20I, Rohit Sharma downplayed Arshdeep Singh's back issue. He stated that the left-arm pacer missed tonight's contest just as a precaution.
Sharma reiterated that the team will continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket going into the upcoming World Cup.
The Indian captain said:
"It's a very high-scoring ground when we've played here, so it's nice to have a score in front of us. Virat and KL, both have been rested. Arshdeep has an issue with his back, so he misses out as a precautionary measure."
He added:
"Shreyas, Umesh Yadav and Siraj come in. For us as a team, we want to keep improving. We want to keep batting the same way and keep ticking the boxes there. We want to challenge ourselves with the ball more. It'll be difficult conditions tonight and we'll look to learn from it."
After six overs, South Africa reached 48/1 with Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw at the crease.