Top 3 memorable batting performances by Team India players vs South Africa in T20Is

Team India are gearing up to take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home from June 9 to 19. The series will kick-off with the first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and end with the final game at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue will be led by KL Rahul in the T20I series against the Proteas, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma rested. Apart from Rohit, senior batter Virat Kohli as well as experienced pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have also been given a break.

Meanwhile, veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have earned a comeback into the Indian team on the basis of their IPL 2022 exploits.

When Team India batters shone against South Africa in T20Is

India and South Africa have faced each other in 15 T20Is till date, with Team India winning nine and the Proteas six. As we build up to the series, let’s look back at three memorable batting efforts by Team India players against the South Africans.

#3 Rohit Sharma (106 off 66 in Dharamsala, October 2015)

Rohit Sharma has a T20I hundred against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Story continues below ad

Rohit Sharma smashed 106 off 66 balls after South Africa sent Team India into bat in Dharamsala in the first T20I of the three-match series. The opener smacked 12 fours and five sixes as India posted an impressive 199 for five. After the hosts lost Shikhar Dhawan for just three, Rohit and Kohli (43 off 27) added 138 runs for the second wicket.

After a slow start, Rohit smacked Chris Morris for a four and a six in the sixth over as Team India ended the powerplay at 46 for one. He brought up his half-century off 39 balls by placing Kyle Abbott past third man for four. Rohit clubbed two sixes off Kagiso Rabada in the 13th over as Team India began boosting their run rate.

Rohit Sharma Fanclub India @Imro_fanclub scored his 1st T20I century aganist SA at Dharamsala on this day in 2015 " and became the second Indian to score a century in T20I for India ...



Runs : 106

Balls : 66

Fours : 12

Sixes : 5

SR : 160.60



#RohitSharma | #MIvDC | #T20WorldCup "@Imro45scored his 1st T20I century aganist SAat Dharamsala on this day in 2015 " and became the second Indian to score a century in T20I for India...Runs : 106Balls : 66Fours : 12Sixes : 5SR : 160.60 "@Imro45 ❤️ scored his 1st T20I century aganist SA 🇿🇦 at Dharamsala on this day in 2015 " and became the second Indian to score a century in T20I for India 😊 ...Runs : 106Balls : 66Fours : 12Sixes : 5SR : 160.60#RohitSharma | #MIvDC | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/gg9WRwi3TE

Story continues below ad

Rohit brought up his hundred in style in the 15th over. After flicking Marchant de Lange for four to the long leg boundary, he dispatched the next ball over long-off for a maximum to reach his maiden T20I ton. The Team India opener’s brilliant knock went in vain though as JP Duminy’s unbeaten 68 off 34 saw South Africa chase down 200 with seven wickets in hand.

#2 Suresh Raina (101 off 60 in Gros Islet, May 2010 - T20 World Cup)

Suresh Raina celebrates his hundred against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Story continues below ad

Former Team India batter Suresh Raina clobbered 101 off 60 balls against the Proteas in Gros Islet in the fifth match of the 2010 T20 World Cup. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue lost Murali Vijay for a duck in the first over. The other opener, Dinesh Karthik, also fell cheaply for 16. Raina and fellow southpaw Yuvraj Singh (37 off 30) brought the Indian innings back on track with a third-wicket stand of 88.

Raina had a lucky escape in the fifth over when he was caught off Morne Morkel. However, the bowler overstepped. The left-hander was patient in the first half of his innings. He got to his fifty off 42 balls with a single off Dale Steyn. Raina opened up in the last five overs. In the 16th over bowled by Rory Kleinveldt, he smacked two sixes. When the pacer returned for the 18th over, Raina slammed him for three fours and a six off consecutive deliveries.

Story continues below ad

The aggressive left-hander brought up his hundred by slapping Albie Morkel over the midwicket boundary for a six. He ended up hitting nine fours and five sixes in a terrific knock as India put up 186 for five. Despite Jacques Kallis’ 73, the Proteas only managed to reach 172 for five.

#1 Virat Kohli (72* off 44 Mirpur, April 2014 - T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final)

Virat Kohli during the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Virat Kohli played a terrific knock to lead India to victory in the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against the Proteas in Mirpur. Chasing a challenging 173 to book a place in the final, Team India lost Rohit for 24 off 13. However, Kohli (72 off 44), with help from Ajinkya Rahane (32 off 30) and Raina (21 off 10), guided the Men in Blue home with six wickets in hand.

Story continues below ad

Kohli was on 17 off 16 at the halfway stage of India’s chase. The 11th over began with him charging down the track and lofting Duminy for a six over long-on. He brought up his half-century in style, whacking Imran Tahir for a maximum over deep midwicket. The boundaries kept flowing for Kohli after that.

Pranjal @Pranjal_one8



72* vs SA in SF (2014)

77 vs SL in Finals (2014)

82* vs Aus in VQF (2016)

89* vs WI in SF (2016)



Innings - 4

320 Runs

Avg - 320



Scoring in Knockouts isn't for Everyone 🙂 Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup Knockouts :72* vs SA in SF (2014)77 vs SL in Finals (2014)82* vs Aus in VQF (2016)89* vs WI in SF (2016)Innings - 4320 RunsAvg - 320Scoring in Knockouts isn't for Everyone 🙂 Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup Knockouts :72* vs SA in SF (2014)77 vs SL in Finals (2014)82* vs Aus in VQF (2016)89* vs WI in SF (2016)Innings - 4320 RunsAvg - 320 Scoring in Knockouts isn't for Everyone 🙂😌 https://t.co/DJX9rpnh5I

He also hit the winning four, flicking Steyn past midwicket off the first ball of the 20th over. In all, the No. 3 batter struck five fours and two sixes. Kohli’s brilliance meant Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis’ (58 off 41) impressive half-century went in vain.

Story continues below ad

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022: 3 middle-order combinations India can experiment with

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far