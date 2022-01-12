Virat Kohli adopts a style outside his playbook to produce a knock for the ages

11 June 2017- Oval Cricket Ground, London. India was playing a virtual knock out match against South Africa for a place in the Champions Trophy semi-final. The team had lost rather unexpectedly to an un-fancied Sri Lanka two days earlier in the same venue, and much was riding on this contest against the world’s number one ODI team.

With news reports of a growing tumult between captain and coach gaining ground, it was a match of immense significance for Virat Kohli, the captain.

Riding on a really good bowling performance, India thrashed South Africa to make the semi-final. And Virat, like he has done so often right through the year, anchored the run chase remaining unbeaten on 76 to close out the game.

Despite winning in a canter, the skipper was unfazed. He, like always, stayed in the moment. His peripheral vision, which according to Sachin Tendulkar is his greatest strength, helped him do so and not get swept away by the flood of praise.

2022 South Africa was similar. Virat had embroiled himself in controversy with the BCCI over his comments in the pre-departure press conference. While he did not say much after that, it is only natural that things did play on his mind. This is more after the Chairman of Selectors came forward to clarify the BCCI’s point of view.

It must have added to the pressure Kohli faced. Add the number of times he had been dismissed chasing balls wide outside off and we can try and understand Virat’s mindset as he walked out with both openers back in the pavilion.

Virat Kohli sticks in well enough to defend his way out of a slump

Yes, he did not get the 100 that all of India wanted him to get. But what he did was get his team into a position of fight by playing a knock of real quality and patience. Yes, he was beaten on a number of occasions to Kagiso Rabada. But not once did he give up. Not once did he fall into the trap of chasing balls and not once did he let his ego take over.

It was a very un-Virat Kohli like innings and may I say it was fantastic to see. Yes the drives were all there, but the restraint is what defined it. That’s what was my takeaway and it said to me that Virat was willing to step out of his comfort zone and do things that he rarely does.

It will now be on his bowlers to get India back into the match with the total at least 50 short of what was expected. But India, make no mistake, is still in the scuffle and Virat will be pleased that he managed to ensure that.

