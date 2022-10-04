IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Deepak Chahar almost runs out Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker's end in 3rd T20I

Team India seamer Deepak Chahar almost ran out South Africa's Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker's end in the third T20I encounter on Thursday, October 4. He saw the batter leave the crease before the ball was delivered and attempted the run-out.

The incident took place when Chahar came in to bowl the 16th over. Stubbs was backing up too much without looking at the bowler. However, the pacer didn't run him out and instead gave the batter a warning.

Stubbs was way outside the crease and would have been out run out if Chahar had ended up whipping the bails off at the non-striker's end. As per the new rules, the mode of dismissal has been removed from the unfair play section.

It was earlier placed under Law 41 (unfair play). However, it has now been moved to Law 38 and falls under the run-out category.

Watch Deepak Chahar's run out attempt below:

Notably, this is not the first time Chahar has warned a non-striker in this fashion. He did something similar during India's ODI series against Zimbabwe in August when he warned Innocent Kaia for backing up to much. While he had dislodged the bails, he chose not to appeal on that occasion.

South Africa batters impress in 3rd T20I against India

India won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final T20I against South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The visitors showcased a stunning batting display in the fixture, scoring runs at an impressive rate.

Opener Quinton de Kock gave his team a great start, scoring a fine half-century upfront. The southpaw managed 68 runs off 43 balls.

However, it was Rilee Rossouw who stole the show, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. He scored 100 in 48 balls after failing to score a single run in the previous two matches of the series.

David Miller later came in and scored 19 runs off five balls as the Proteas reached a huge total of 227/3.

It is worth mentioning that India are without senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, as they have been rested for the encounter.

The hosts have already pocked the series by winning the first two contests. South Africa will be aiming to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation victory in the dead rubber.

