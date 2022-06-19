IND vs SA 2022: Weather update in Bengaluru for match hours on June 19

The final T20I of the India vs South Africa series will take place tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both nations have won two T20Is each in the series thus far, and the winner of tonight's battle will win the trophy.

Fans can expect a cracker of a contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, rain could play the spoilsport in the much-awaited encounter. As per AccuWeather, thunderstorms are predicted in Bengaluru at 7 PM, the start time for the match.

The weather predictions hint that the skies will remain cloudy from 8 PM to 11 PM, with around a 30 to 40% chance of rainfall. It should not be a surprise if the DLS method comes into play tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The captain who wins the toss will look to bowl first because of the rain factor. Looking at the current weather predictions, a match should take place in Bengaluru, and fans should get a winner in this series.

Overs will be cut from both innings if the match starts after 8 PM in Bengaluru

The scheduled start time for the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is 7:00 PM Local Time. According to the rules, no overs will be deducted if the match begins even one hour after the scheduled start time, but if rain does not allow play till 8:00 PM, the officials will deduct overs.

A minimum of five overs should be bowled in both innings to determine a winner. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top if a match happens at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If the game is abandoned, both teams will share the trophy, with the final scoreline being 2-2.

LIVE POLL Q. Will India win the Bengaluru T20I against South Africa? Yes No 11 votes so far