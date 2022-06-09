×
IND vs SA head-to-head stats ahead of their 5-match T20I series

Can Rishabh Pant win his first T20I series as Indian captain?
Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jun 09, 2022 12:38 PM IST

The India vs South Africa T20I series will start tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India will start as the favorites as they are on an ongoing 12-match winning streak and enjoy home advantage. But the Proteas should give them a run for their money.

South Africa defeated India in a Test series and an ODI series earlier this year. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of series wins against the Men in Blue in 2022.

Before the T20I series gets underway, here's a look at some important head-to-head stats you need to know from previous matches between India and South Africa.

IND vs SA 2022 T20I series: India vs South Africa head-to-head record

India have a 9-6 lead in the head-to-head record against South Africa. As far as their record in T20I series is concerned, the Men in Blue have won one, lost one and drawn one series against the Proteas.

Last 5 IND vs SA match results

India have a 3-2 lead in their last five T20Is against South Africa. Here's a summary of the last five T20 matches between India and South Africa:

  1. South Africa (140/1) beat India (134/9) by 9 wickets, Sep 22, 2019
  2. India (151/3) beat South Africa (149/5) by 7 wickets, Sep 18, 2019
  3. India (172/7) beat South Africa (165/6) by 7 runs, Feb 24, 2018
  4. South Africa (189/4) beat India (188/4) by 6 wickets, Feb 21, 2018
  5. India (203/5) beat South Africa (175/9) by 28 runs, Feb 18, 2018

Last 5 match results for IND at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India have a 1-1 win-loss record in their two matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here's a summary of their previous two games:

  1. Bangladesh (154/3) beat India (148/6) by 7 wickets, Nov 3, 2019
  2. India (202/3) beat New Zealand (149/8) by 53 runs, Nov 1, 2017

Last 5 match results of SA at Arun Jaitley Stadium

South Africa have a 1-0 win-loss record on this ground. They crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets during an ICC T20 World Cup 2016 match.

  1. South Africa (122/2) beat Sri Lanka (120) by 8 wickets, Mar 28, 2016

