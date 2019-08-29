IND vs SA: India announce squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 41 // 29 Aug 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

The MSK-Prasad led Senior Selection Committee has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The tour will begin with the first T20I which will be played out at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on September 15. After the T20I series comes to an end, the two teams will lock horns in a three-match Test series, the squad for which will be announced by India later on.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat(Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini#INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019

There is only change in this squad with all-rounder Hardik Pandya coming back into the squad in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya was rested for the West Indies tour in order to manage his workload after a gruelling summer which included both the Indian Premier League and also the ICC World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested after putting in impressive performances during the limited-overs leg of the ongoing West Indies tour.

Key members of the bowling attack including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav continue to be rested from the T20 squad. There is also no sign of a return for Mahendra Singh Dhoni who had taken a break from the West Indies tour in order to serve his para-military regiment.

The Indian team will continue to prepare for the 2020 T20 World Cup after defeating the West Indies by a comfortable 3-0 margin earlier this month. The young bowling attack impressed one and all while skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued to pile on the runs in the shortest format of the game.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat(Capt), Rohit (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini