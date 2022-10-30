IND vs SA Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

In the lead-up to the India vs South Africa clash, the Men in Blue would've watched Rilee Rossouw hammer a hundred against Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup without raising too many eyebrows in surprise.

In India's final game before the mega tournament, Rossouw smacked 100 off 48 in Indore as the Proteas won the third T20I by 49 runs. The hosts still triumphed in the series, with wins in Kanpur and Guwahati sealing the deal. Conditions in Perth, however, will be wholly different on Sunday, October 30.

India, with a narrow win over Pakistan and a thumping win over the Netherlands, are in pole position to clinch a spot in the semi-finals with four points from two games. South Africa would've been in the same position, but for a washout against Zimbabwe that would've done wonders for their net run rate. The Proteas have no concerns in that department, though, with a thumping win over Bangladesh taking them to a whopping +5.2.

While India will want to continue to shift gears in the Super 12 stage, South Africa will want to give themselves some breathing room before meeting Pakistan.

India vs South Africa Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa?

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The spicy Perth wicket should play into South Africa's hands, especially if they opt to field a four-pronged pace quartet. India have some good players of pace, but the bounce they're likely to encounter at the Optus Stadium could throw a spanner in their works.

KL Rahul, short of runs and low on confidence, will be desperate for a big score. Rohit Sharma's short-ball prowess will be seriously tested in Perth, while India will also want contributions from the in-form duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa, meanwhile, will look towards Quinton de Kock to give them another blazing start in the powerplay. Temba Bavuma has become a massive liability in T20I cricket, and although the Protea middle order packs plenty of fire, India will be keen to exploit that weakness at the top.

With as many as three left-handers in South Africa's top six, Ravichandran Ashwin could come into the picture. The off-spinner has had an understated yet effective two games in the T20 World Cup and could complement India's swing-heavy bowling lineup well in Perth.

While South Africa's pace attack will pose India a real challenge, the Men in Blue should have the batting reserves to make the most of the conditions on offer. Most of their batters are striking form at the right time, and their bowling has also stepped up to the plate in Australia.

South Africa have a plethora of match-winners in their side and arguably have a better team given the venue. But India, who are consistently making positive strides under Rohit, can be backed to keep their spotless record in the T20 World Cup intact.

IND vs SA Match Prediction: India to win today

