IND vs SA T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and South Africa will lock horns in the three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday (September 28).

The Men in Blue are coming off the back of a 2-1 series win over Australia at home. After their early exit from the Asia Cup 2022, this series will be a learning curve for India before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

On the other hand, South Africa come into the series after a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland in England. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas and this series will be a big one for the side, keeping the upcoming mega-event in mind.

IND vs SA H2H record in T20Is

A total of 22 T20Is have been played between the two sides so far, with India winning 11 games and South Africa bagging eight contests. Three encounters ended without a result. The last time the two sides met was in June of 2022 when the game was abandoned.

IND vs SA T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, September 28

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, 7.00 pm

Sunday, October 2

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, 7.00 pm

Tuesday, October 4

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, 7.00 pm

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the India vs South Africa, T20I Series here.

Where to watch IND vs SA T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the IND vs SA T20I Series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan: Ten Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

UK: Sky Sports

USA: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Cricket

New Zealand: SkySport

IND vs SA T20I Series 2022 Squads

India

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

