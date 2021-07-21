IND vs SL 2021: 3 reasons why Bhuvneshwar Kumar back among the wickets is a good sign

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be seen heaving a sigh of relief after ending the second ODI against Sri Lanka with figures of 3/54. There was enough pressure on the Indian vice-captain to deliver with the ball, especially when he was spearheading the bowling unit.

Coming into the game with a record to achieve was Yuzvendra Chahal, and the tweaker came good with three wickets. However, the onus was on Kumar, who went wicketless in the first ODI.

His spell saw him bag the wickets of two well-set batsmen, Avishka Fernando (50) and Charith Asalanka (65) at an economy rate of 5.40, Kumar's three scalps are good signs of the bowler coming back to form and hitting the strides.

With the swingman now getting his name in the wickets column, we take a look at three reasons why Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbing wickets is a good sign.

The chance to claim a spot in the ICC World T20

With the T20 World Cup set to be played in the UAE and Oman later this year, Bhuvneshwar Kumar now has a chance to stake a claim for a spot if he continues his wicket-taking run.

This would mean battling for a slot against the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. That he can yield the willow to good use just adds to his repertoire.

His hopeful back-to-form spell also augurs well for India, who would benefit from his immense experience.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be a relieved bunch

It was an alarming sign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL franchise when he finished the paused 2021 edition with just three wickets from seven games at an economy of 9.10.

After his efforts on Tuesday (July 20) in the second ODI, he will be keen to keep the momentum going and get SRH out of the rut they are in. The side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and a string of good spells could see them end the season on a decent note.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's chance to hit back at critics

Over the last few months, the pacer has come under criticism for his poor run, and a report by a leading newspaper claiming he was "'not interested' in playing Test cricket anymore," just added to the wounds.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had an injury-riddled journey over the last few years. He last played a Test in 2018. He suffered a hamstring injury during the 2019 World Cup, and later a thigh injury in 2020 while playing in the IPL.

Following a lengthy hiatus, he returned for the ODI and T20I leg against England, picking up 10 wickets from eight games. A good start that he seems to have picked up in the ongoing tour will help him silence his critics and do some good for his confidence as well.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar